Top 25 California High School Football Rankings, Sept. 1

Two weeks into the California High School football season there is a third No. 1 team.

After preseason No. 1 St. John Bosco dropped a tough 38-28 season opener in Las Vegas to Bishop Gorman, last week's No. 1 squad Corona Centennial lost a 21-20 heartbreaker to defending state Open Division champion Santa Margarita.

It was the third loss in just over one season to the Eagles, who moved up to the No. 1 spot following Friday's big win and a stellar opening gmae 27-0 win against Orlando (Fla.) power Jones.

Evidently, Carson Palmer's first season coaching Santa Margarita, his alma mater, is absolutely no fluke or high energy momentum swing. The Eagles clearly are for real, and will no doubt be tested again and again in the rugged Trinity League.

SOUTHERN SECTION | Top storylines, predictions Week 2

Much of the rankings looked much the same as last week, with a couple of Northern California games going as expected, with the favored teams winning in very tight matters — No. 6 De La Salle over then No. 22 San Mateo Serra, and No. 7 Folsom edging No. 15 Cardinal Newman in overtime.

SS STAT STUFFERS | Week 1games

There are more big Week 2 showdowns up and down the state, with one interesting Top 10 Southern California at Northern California showdown as No. 2 St. John Bosco travels to No. 9 Pittsburg. Bosco defeated Pittsburg at home 35-14 in 2024.

All next games are Friday unless noted

CALIFORNIA TOP 25 RANKINGS, SEPT. 1

1. Santa Margarita (2-0), LW #3

Santa Margarita walks out onto the field led by head coach Carson Palmer before taking on Corona Centennial. | Scott Padgett

The Eagles move to No. 1 after edging Corona Centennial on the road, 21-20. | vs. Highland

St. John Bosco WR DJ Tubbs did all he could in a loss earlier this year in a loss at Bishop Gorman. Tubbs had five catches for 44 yards in a 45-25 win over Roman Catholic last week, while teammate Malik Allen rushed 23 times for 139 yards and three touchdowns. The Braves travel to Pittsburg on Friday. | Jules Karney

Braves are back in the win column after a win over Roman Catholic (PA). If you can believe it, St. John Bosco was on a three-game losing streak dating back to last season. | at Pittsburgh

3. Sierra Canyon (2-0), LW #4

TheTrailblazers go to Floridaand beat Chaminade-Madonna 24-7. | BYE

4. Corona Centennial (1-1), LW #1

Centennial falls to Santa Margarita 21-20 at home. | BYE

5. Mater Dei (2-0), LW #5

The Monarchs take care of business in Utah and beat Orem. | vs. Valor Christian (CO)

6. De La Salle (1-0), LW #6

De La Salle senior running back Duece Jones-Drew, a UCLA commit, rushed for 87 yards and scored three second-half touchdowns in a 35-25 opening win at Serra last week. | Photo by Mitch Stephens

Spartans get big peformances from unlikely source, senior QB Jaxon Landri, and likely one in 35-25 opening win at No. 22 Serra. | vs. Cardinal Newman

7. Folsom (1-0), LW #7

With numerous injuries, pulled out tough overtime win over then #15 Cardinal Newman | vs. Mission Viejo

8. Mission Viejo (2-0), LW #8

Diablos roll St. Paul 77-12. | at Folsom

9. Pittsburg (1-0), LW #9

JaVale Jones throws two touchdown passes as Pirates score the game’s final 34 points in a 40-7 home win over Monterey Trail-Elk Grove. Isaiah Harrison, Isaiah Davis and Ahsoni Seals all rushed for TDs. | vs. St. John Bosco

10. Orange Lutheran (1-1), LW #10

Ray Fenton gets win No. 1 thanks to a great passing game from Ezrah Brown, beating Cathedral Catholic of San Diego 38-24. | vs. Basha (AZ)

11. Central East (1-0), LW #11

Fresno's Central East celebrates a CIF State Division 1-A final championship in December 2025 after beating Oxnard Pacifica 42-28 at Saddleback College. | Jeremy Westerbeck

Even without All-State receiver and Fresno State-bound Bayon Harris (right leg injury), the Bengals pulled out a very impressive 42-12 home win over previous No. 23 Grant Union as Jelani Dippel completed 20 of 28 for 358 yards and four touchdowns, two to Titus Thomas. | at Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills

12. Crean Lutheran (2-0), LW #12

Saints beat Mira Costa 31-10. Big test this coming week against a Trinity League program. | vs. JSerra

QB Taylor Lee threw 53 TDs last fall. He might throw 60 this season, he's already thrown nine. | at Hart

14. San Clemente (2-0), LW #14

Tritons had a bye this week. | at Chaparral

15. Cardinal Newman (0-1), LW #15

The Cardinals, with a 336-257 total yards edge, largely outplayed Folsom between the 20s, but Folsom dominated special teams, including a blocked chip shot field goal in the final 30 seconds of regulation. Clovis-transfer James Curoso rushed 31 times for 138 yards and had four catches for 40 yards. | at De La Salle

16. Chaparral (1-1), LW #17

Solid win over San Juan Hills, 31-19. | vs. San Clemente

17. Rancho Cucamonga (2-0), LW 18

Cougars took care of business at home against Oaks Christian, 44-14. | at Oak Hills, Thursday

18. Palos Verdes (2-0), LW 19

Palos Verdes QB Ryan Rakowski has been stellar in the early going in 2026 after superb sophomore and junior seasons. | Jeremy Westerbeck

Ryan Rakowski was stellar in the Sea Kings' 21-18 win over Bishop Moore (FL). | at Carson, Thursday

19. Cathedral Catholic (0-1), LW #16

The Dons looked in control for three quarters against No. 10 Orange Lutheran, leading 21-17, but the Lancers scored three unanswered touchdowns to win going away, 38-24. | at Chandler (Ariz.)

20. Gardena Serra (1-1), LW #21

Cavs get into win column with win over Hamilton, 49-12. | at Los Alamitos

21. Damien (2-0), LW #24

Sophomore QB Anthony Randolph has filled the shoes for former QB Isaiah Arriaza well. Randolph threw four TDs with no interceptions in the win over Vista Murrieta. | at Faith Lutheran (NV)

22. Chaminade (3-0), LW #25

Jeremy Mellalieu threw four touchdowns to take the Eagles to 3-0 after a win over Valencia. | BYE

23. Norco (2-0), LW HM

QB Julian Medina was at it again for the Cougars, throwing for 299 yards and three TDs in a 56-7 win over Colony. | vs. Orange Vista

24. Servite (1-1), LW HM

The Friars get their first win with Rick Garretson at the helm, topping Murrieta Valley 42-10. | vs. Centennial (AZ)

25. Oak Ridge (1-0), LW HM

Perhaps biggest non-playoff win in school history, Oak Ridge fought back from deficits of 20-7 and 26-14 to beat Argle (Texas) 27-26 in Dallas-Fort Worth. Nick Johnson threw for 298 yards and Dylan Esten rushed for two touchdowns. | vs. Central East

Bubble: Carlsbad (2-0), Corona del Mar (2-0), Edison-Santa Ana (2-1), JSerra Catholic (1-1), Mission Hills (2-0), San Mateo Serra (0-1), Tustin (1-1)

Dropped out: 20. Riordan (0-1), 22. San Mateo Serra (0-1), 23. Grant Union (0-1)