How to Watch Centennial vs. Mater Dei: California Football Playoff Live Stream, Kickoff Time

One point separated Mater Dei and Corona Centennial when they met earlier this season. On Friday, Nov. 13, the two Southern California football powers will settle their rematch in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Mater Dei (8-2) hosts Centennial (7-3) at Santa Ana Stadium in one of the most anticipated opening-round games in California's premier playoff division.

Their previous meeting, a 10-9 Mater Dei victory on Sept. 11, demonstrated how little separates these programs. The Monarchs survived that defensive battle, but Friday brings an entirely different level of pressure.

The winner advances to the Division 1 semifinals. The loser sees its Southern Section championship hopes end.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Centennial vs. Mater Dei Football

What: Corona Centennial Huskies (7-3) at Mater Dei Monarchs (8-2)

When: Friday, Nov. 13, 2026

Kickoff: 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET

Where: Santa Ana Stadium, Santa Ana, California

Competition: CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Centennial vs. Mater Dei Football

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

A Rematch With Much Higher Stakes

Mater Dei and Centennial have spent years competing against some of the best high school football programs in the country.

Their September meeting was another example of the intensity that has defined this matchup.

Mater Dei managed just enough offense to secure a one-point victory, while Centennial demonstrated that it could compete with the Monarchs throughout the game.

Friday's rematch will test how much each team has improved during the intervening two months.

Mater Dei enters as the No. 3 seed in the eight-team Division 1 bracket. Centennial qualified after navigating a demanding schedule that included some of Southern California's strongest opponents.

The Huskies have an opportunity to reverse the result of their earlier meeting and eliminate one of the state's most recognizable championship contenders.

Mater Dei Seeks Another Championship Run

Mater Dei's championship expectations remain high despite two regular-season losses.

The Monarchs have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to perform in major postseason games, and their experience could prove valuable against a familiar opponent.

But Centennial will arrive knowing it was only one point away from beating Mater Dei in September.

That result should give the Huskies confidence that an upset is possible.

Field position, turnovers and red-zone execution could be particularly important if the rematch develops into another low-scoring contest.

Division 1 Semifinal Berth at Stake

Friday's winner advances to face the survivor of the Sierra Canyon–Mission Viejo matchup in the Division 1 semifinals on Nov. 20.

With only eight teams in the bracket, there is no opportunity for a gradual postseason buildup.

Every game is effectively a championship-level challenge.

For Mater Dei, Friday is another step toward a Southern Section title. For Centennial, it represents a chance to turn a narrow regular-season defeat into a defining postseason victory.