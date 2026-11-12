Kent Island vs. Lackey Football Live Stream: How to Watch Maryland High School Playoff Game Tonight

Two Maryland high school football teams riding the momentum of convincing playoff-opening victories meet Thursday, Nov. 12, when Kent Island travels to Henry E. Lackey High School in Indian Head for a second-round MPSSAA Class 2A/1A postseason matchup.

Both teams enter with 6-4 records, and both are coming off shutout victories in the opening round.

Kent Island overwhelmed Southern 56-0 last Friday, while Lackey rolled past Hammond 35-0. The impressive defensive performances set the stage for a potentially competitive postseason battle between two teams that have found their rhythm at the right time.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Eastern, and the game is listed for live streaming on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Kent Island vs. Lackey Football

What: Kent Island Buccaneers (6-4) at Lackey Chargers (6-4)

When: Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026

Kickoff: 6 p.m. ET

Where: Henry E. Lackey High School, Indian Head, Maryland

Competition: MPSSAA Class 2A/1A Football Playoffs — Second Round

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Kent Island vs. Lackey Football on the NFHS Network

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Kent Island Looks to Build on Dominant Playoff Victory

Kent Island enters Thursday's matchup playing some of its best football of the season.

The Buccaneers have won consecutive games, defeating Queen Anne's County 28-14 in their regular-season finale before dismantling Southern 56-0 in the opening round of the playoffs.

The 56-point performance against Southern was Kent Island's highest-scoring game of the season and represented a dramatic improvement from some of the offensive struggles the Buccaneers experienced earlier in the fall.

Kent Island opened the season with a victory over Cambridge-South Dorchester but suffered losses to Middletown and Easton during September.

The Buccaneers subsequently found success against North Caroline, Parkside and James M. Bennett before encountering another difficult stretch in October.

Now, with two consecutive victories, Kent Island has an opportunity to advance deeper into the postseason.

The Buccaneers have scored 255 points in 10 games, averaging 25.5 per contest.

Their defense has also demonstrated the ability to control games, allowing six points or fewer in four victories this season.

Thursday's challenge will be containing a Lackey offense that has produced several impressive performances.

Lackey Hopes to Capitalize on Home-Field Advantage

Lackey has followed a similar path to the postseason, combining several impressive victories with challenging losses.

The Chargers opened the season with three consecutive wins and later defeated North Point 27-25 and La Plata 43-6.

Their most recent regular-season games included a narrow 16-15 loss to Westlake and a 37-21 defeat against Great Mills.

But Lackey responded in emphatic fashion during the opening round of the playoffs, shutting out Hammond 35-0.

That victory provided the Chargers with renewed momentum heading into Thursday's home matchup.

Lackey has scored 262 points this season while allowing 142, an average of just 14.2 points surrendered per game.

Senior quarterback Cyrus Felton is a key figure in the Chargers' offense, providing both a passing threat and the ability to make plays on the ground.

Lackey will look to establish its offensive rhythm while preventing Kent Island from replicating the explosive performance it delivered against Southern.

The Chargers also have the advantage of playing in Indian Head, where their home crowd will be hoping to see the team extend its postseason run.

A Maryland Playoff Matchup With Little Separation

Thursday's contest features two teams with identical records and nearly identical season scoring totals.

Kent Island has scored 255 points, while Lackey has produced 262.

Both programs enter following shutout victories, making defensive execution an important storyline.

The Buccaneers will try to carry their recent offensive momentum into another road playoff game, while the Chargers hope to use their home-field advantage and balanced attack to advance.

The winner moves one step closer to competing for an MPSSAA state championship.

For both teams, Thursday represents an opportunity to turn a solid season into a memorable postseason run.

Fans unable to attend can follow the action on the NFHS Network, with the game scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Eastern.

High School On SI will continue covering Maryland high school football throughout the playoffs, including updated brackets, scores, rankings and state championship developments.