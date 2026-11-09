Where does America's best high school football talent come from?

It's a question that generates plenty of debate, particularly among fans in traditional football powerhouses such as Texas, Florida, Georgia and California.

The Class of 2027 offers an interesting look at the geographic distribution of elite talent, with the nation's top prospects representing states from coast to coast.

Using the 247Sports Composite recruiting rankings, we're breaking down the nation's top 100 prospects by home state, national ranking, star rating and college commitment.

In Part 1, we examine the top 50 players in the Class of 2027.

The list includes prospects from 21 states, with Florida leading the way with six players and Texas close behind with five.

Georgia, California, Louisiana and North Carolina each have four representatives.

There are also some interesting recruiting trends. Nebraska and Oklahoma have kept all of their listed prospects committed to in-state programs, while Texas A&M has been particularly successful recruiting elite players from across the country.

Here's the state-by-state breakdown.

California – 4

No. 8 Donte Wright- five star committed to Miami

No. 16 Honor Fa’alave-Johnson five star committed to USC

No. 26 Markus Fakatou- five star committed to Ohio State

No. 46 Juju Johnson- four star committed to UCLA

Connecticut – 1

No. 44 Mekai Brown- four star committed to USC

Florida – 6

No. 4 Mark Matthews- five star committed to Texas A&M

No. 11 A’mir Sears- five star committed to Miami

No. 12 Nick Lennear- five star committed to Miami

No. 24 Kaden Henderson- five star committed to Texas A&M

No. 38 Osani Gayles- five star committed to Alabama

No. 40 Eric McFarland III- four star committed to Texas A&M

Georgia – 4

No. 1 Jalen Brewster- five star committed to Texas Tech

No. 3 DJ Jacobs- five star committed to Ohio State

No. 13 Kamarui Dorsey- five star committed to Texas A&M

No. 49 Jaden Upshaw- four star committed to Texas A&M

Illinois – 2

No. 30 David Folorunsho- five star committed to Notre Dame

No. 32 Israel Abrams- five star committed to Miami

Indiana – 1

No. 7 Monshun Sales- five star committed to Indiana

Kentucky – 1

No. 39 Seneca Driver- five star committed to Oklahoma

Louisiana – 4

No. 5 Easton Royal- five star committed to Florida

No. 15 Albert Simien- five star committed to Notre Dame

No. 19 Ahmad Hudson- five star committed to LSU

No. 22 Elijah Haven- five star committed to Alabama

Maryland – 2

No. 20 Anthony Sweeney- five star committed to Texas Tech

No. 31 Raylaun Henry- five star committed to Texas A&M

Michigan – 1

No. 27 Dakota Guerrant- five star committed to Oregon

Nebraska – 2

No. 10 Trae Taylor- five star committed to Nebraska

No. 50 Trey Pittman III- four star committed to Nebraska

New Jersey – 2

No. 14 Oluwasemilore Olubobola- five star committed to Notre Dame

No. 41 Xavier Sabb- four star committed to Oregon

Nevada – 1

No. 47 Hayden Stepp- four star committed to Oregon

North Carolina – 4

No. 18 Joshua Dobson- five star committed to South Carolina

No. 23 Rashad Streets- five star committed to Oregon

No. 34 Jaxon Dollar- five star committed to Georgia

No. 43 Xavier Hasan- four star committed to Notre Dame

Ohio – 1

No. 25 Jamier Taylor- five star committed to Ohio State

Oklahoma – 3

No. 36 Gabriel Osborne Jr- five star committed to Oklahoma

No. 42 Kaeden Penny- four star committed to Oklahoma

No. 48 Cooper Hackett- four star committed to Oklahoma

Pennsylvania – 3

No. 2 Maxwell Hiller- five star committed to Florida

No. 6 Kemon Spell- five star committed to Georgia

No. 28 Abraham Sesay- five star committed to Notre Dame

South Carolina – 1

No. 17 Jaiden Bryant- five star committed to Miami

Tennessee – 1

No. 9 Daniel Gabriel Georges- five star committed to Tennessee

Texas – 5

No. 21 Ismael Camara- five star committed to Texas

No. 29 Landen Williams-Callis- five star committed to Texas

No. 33 Cooper Warren- five star committed to Oklahoma

No. 35 JayQuan Snell- five star committed to Texas A&M

No. 37 Kennedy Brown- five star committed to Texas A&M

Virginia – 1

No. 45 Chris Whitehead- four star committed to LSU

There are 21 states represented on this top 50 list. It seems that a lot of these states have a higher success rate of keeping players from their state in the state, like Nebraska where both commits listed are committed to Nebraska, and Oklahoma who kept all three commits in Oklahoma. ‘

There are a lot of repeats on this list. Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and Miami are the most popular schools listed, which makes me wonder if that will stay the same for the second part of this series.

Part two, coming soon!