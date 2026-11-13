How to Watch Florida Open Division High School Football Playoffs: All Four Games Friday, Nov. 13

Florida high school football enters a new era Friday, Nov. 13, as eight of the state's premier programs begin competition in the inaugural FHSAA Open Division playoffs.

The new championship format brings together eight powerhouse programs regardless of classification, creating a postseason field featuring some of the most successful high school football teams in the country.

All four opening-night matchups are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern, highlighted by No. 1 seed St. Thomas Aquinas hosting No. 5 Lakeland in Fort Lauderdale.

Other marquee contests include Venice visiting Chaminade-Madonna, Miami Central facing Columbus and unbeaten Raines traveling to West Boca Raton.

Unlike Florida's traditional single-elimination playoff brackets, the Open Division features two four-team pools. Each team plays three pool games, with the top two finishers in each pool advancing to the state semifinals.

That means Friday's games are only the beginning of a three-week competition that will determine which four teams advance to the championship semifinals.

How to Watch Florida Open Division Football Playoffs

What: FHSAA Open Division Football Playoffs — Opening Round

When: Friday, Nov. 13, 2026

Kickoff: All four games begin at 7:30 p.m. ET

Competition: Florida High School Athletic Association Open Division

Streaming: NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required for paid NFHS broadcasts. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

No. 5 Lakeland at No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas

Pool A — 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Fort Lauderdale

The opening round's headline matchup features two of Florida's most accomplished football programs.

St. Thomas Aquinas (10-0) enters as the tournament's top seed after completing an undefeated regular season.

Lakeland (9-1) has also enjoyed an outstanding campaign, with its only defeat coming against fellow Open Division qualifier Venice.

The Raiders have been particularly impressive against elite competition, including a 21-20 victory over Chaminade-Madonna on Oct. 2.

That result could become significant as pool play unfolds, because Aquinas and Chaminade-Madonna will meet again Nov. 27.

For Lakeland, Friday represents an opportunity to establish itself as a serious Open Division championship contender immediately.

The Dreadnaughts face a challenging pool schedule, with games against St. Thomas Aquinas, Chaminade-Madonna and Venice.

A road victory over the top seed would provide a tremendous advantage in the race for a semifinal berth.

No. 8 Venice at No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna

Pool A — 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School, Hollywood

Another outstanding matchup in Pool A features two programs with extensive postseason experience.

Chaminade-Madonna (8-2) enters as the No. 4 seed after navigating a demanding regular-season schedule.

The Lions came within one point of defeating St. Thomas Aquinas earlier this season, demonstrating their ability to compete with the tournament's top-ranked team.

Venice (9-1) arrives with a résumé that includes a 32-25 double-overtime victory over Lakeland on Sept. 4.

That result adds another layer of intrigue to Pool A, where all four teams have demonstrated the ability to compete against elite opposition.

The Indians will attempt to earn another significant road victory, while Chaminade-Madonna looks to protect its home field and establish early momentum.

With St. Thomas Aquinas and Lakeland also competing in the pool, every victory could prove crucial in determining which teams advance.

No. 6 Miami Central at No. 2 Columbus

Pool B — 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Columbus High School, Miami

Friday's Pool B schedule includes a rematch between two of Miami's most recognizable high school football programs.

Columbus (9-1) enters as the No. 2 seed, while Miami Central (7-3) earned the No. 6 position in the eight-team field.

The teams previously met in the Greater Miami Athletic Conference championship game, with Columbus leading 28-3 when lightning forced the contest to end in the third quarter.

That result gives the Explorers confidence entering Friday's rematch, but Miami Central has an opportunity to change the narrative.

The Rockets have established a reputation for competing against some of the country's strongest programs, and their demanding regular-season schedule has prepared them for another major challenge.

Columbus will look to build on its earlier success while beginning pool play with an important home victory.

Both teams also face future matchups against West Boca Raton and Raines, making Friday's result particularly significant.

No. 7 Raines at No. 3 West Boca Raton

Pool B — 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: West Boca Raton High School, Boca Raton

One of Friday's most intriguing games features undefeated Raines against a West Boca Raton program that has established itself among Florida's elite.

Raines (10-0) completed a perfect regular season but enters the tournament as the No. 7 seed.

The Vikings have won 24 consecutive games and will look to extend that streak against a challenging opponent.

West Boca Raton (9-1) enters as the No. 3 seed after another outstanding season.

The Bulls' only loss came against St. Thomas Aquinas, 15-14, demonstrating how close they came to defeating the tournament's top seed.

West Boca Raton also defeated Venice 20-17 earlier this season, giving the Bulls another significant victory against an Open Division qualifier.

Friday's matchup provides a compelling contrast between Raines' unbeaten record and West Boca Raton's experience against some of Florida's strongest opponents.

A victory would give either team an important advantage in Pool B, where Columbus and Miami Central also present difficult challenges.

Complete Florida Open Division Opening-Round Streaming Guide

All games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Pool A

No. 5 Lakeland at No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas — 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 8 Venice at No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna — 7:30 p.m. ET

Pool B

No. 6 Miami Central at No. 2 Columbus — 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 7 Raines at No. 3 West Boca Raton — 7:30 p.m. ET

Fans should consult the individual event listings on the NFHS Network for confirmed live-stream availability.

How the Florida Open Division Playoffs Work

Florida's inaugural Open Division uses a format unlike the state's traditional classification playoffs.

The eight participating teams are divided into two pools of four.

Each team plays every other team in its pool over three consecutive Fridays: Nov. 13, Nov. 20 and Nov. 27.

The top two teams in each pool advance to the state semifinals, scheduled for Dec. 4.

The semifinal winners will compete for the inaugural Open Division state championship on Dec. 12.

The format creates a series of major matchups rather than eliminating teams after a single loss.

That makes every game important, particularly when teams are competing against opponents with similar talent and championship expectations.

With eight nationally recognized programs pursuing one championship, Florida's Open Division promises to be one of the most compelling postseason competitions in high school football.

High School On SI will continue covering the tournament with updated matchups, scores, standings and championship developments.