How Top 10 CIF San Diego Section high school football fared; Roundup (10/12/2024)
SAN DIEGO SECTION LISTS
Top breakout candidates | Top quarterbacks | Top running backs | Top receivers |
Top defensive linemen | Top linebackers | Top defensive backs | Top special teams players |
Top 20 out-of-section games | Top 25 regular season games
SECTION SCOREBOARDS (10-10-2024 TO 10-12-2024)
San Diego | Southern | LA City | Central | Central Coast | San Francisco | Oakland | North Coast | Sac-Joaquin | Northern
HOW TOP 10 SAN DIEGO SECTION FOOTBALL TEAMS FARED (10/12/2024)
(Records updated as scores reported)
1. Lincoln (5-2)
Final: Lincoln 42, Point Loma 0
Oregon-bound Akili Smith needed to pass just 10 times to threw for three touchdowns, two to Ty Olsen.
2. Cathedral Catholic (6-1)
Final: Cathedral Catholic 52, Granite Hills 6
Brady Palmer threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another as the Dons dominated host Granite Hills, which came in averaging 40 points per game. Sidney Dupuy and Luke Westfall had two sacks appiece according to the San Diego Tribute.
3. Granite Hills (5-2)
Final: Cathedral Catholic 52, Granite Hills 6
A shockingly lopsided score for the Eagles, who managed less than 200 yards of offense.
4. Mission Hills (5-1)
Final: Mission Hills 31, Torrey Pines 14
With his next team just up the road at USC, Penn State-bound QB Troy Huhn completed 23 of 30 for 245 yards and a TD.
5. La Costa Canyon (7-0)
Final: La Costa Canyon 28, El Camino 11
Quinn Roth threw four touchdown passes, two each to Lennox Marcucci and Coby Herman.
6. San Marcos (6-1)
Final: San Marcos 38, Mt. Carmel 0
Kreet Makihele was almost perfect at QB, completing 15 of 18 for 200 yards and three scores.
7. Mount Miguel (6-1)
Final: Mount Miguel 48, Helix 35
Brandon Arrington had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdowns and Jayden Hunter rushed for three second-half TDs for the winners.
8. Carlsbad (5-2)
Final: Carlsbad 40, Poway 11
Jake Morrison opened the scoring with a 54-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and finished with 117 yards rushing. Colton Thomas, Angel Ramos and Connor Hawks caught TD passes from Eli MacNeal.
9. Torrey PInes (3-4)
Final: Mission Hills 31, Torrey Pines 14
Despite the loss, the Falcons had big defensive efforst from Cole Loizo (14 tackles) and Oliver Cole (75-yard scoop and score).
10. El Camino (4-3)
Final: La Costa Canyon 28, El Camino 11
Zach Ballow had 15 tackles, nine solo, and Kingston Faatiti rushed 16 times for 90 yards and a score in defeat.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.