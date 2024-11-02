How Top 10 CIF San Diego Section high school football fared; Roundup (11/1/2024)
HOW TOP 10 SDS FOOTBALL TEAMS FARED (11/1/2024)
(RECORDS UPDATED AS FINALS REPORTED)
(CHECK BACK ALL WEEKEND FOR GAME DETAILS)
1. Lincoln (8-2)
Final: Lincoln 56, Madison 0
2. Cathedral Catholic (8-2)
Final: Cathedral Catholic 55, Point Loma 6
3. Granite Hills (8-2)
Final: Granite Hills 90, Grossmont 46
4. Mission Hills (8-2)
Final: Mission Hills 31, Poway 21
5. La Costa Canyon (10-0)
Final: La Costa Canyon 28, Torrey Pines
A week after in-jurying his ankle against Carlsbad, junior running back Coby Herman rushed for two touchdowns piled up 158 total yards, and the defense gave up just 41 yards in the first half, according to San Diego Union-Tribune correspondent Bodie DeSilva.
6. San Marcos (9-1)
Final: San Marcos 27, Del Norte 21
7. Mount Miguel (8-2)
Final: Mount Miguel 37, Scripps Ranch 36
8. Carlsbad (7-3)
Final: Carlsbad 28, El Camino 7
9. Rancho Bernardo (8-2)
Final: Rancho Bernard 49, Mt. Carmel 0
10. El Camino (5-5)
Final: Carlsbad 28, El Camino 7
