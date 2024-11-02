High School

How Top 10 CIF San Diego Section high school football fared; Roundup (11/1/2024)

Teams sharpening up for the playoffs, including No. 3 Granite Hills which scores 90 against Grossmont; Top ranked Lincoln and No. 2 Cathedral Catholic combine for 111 points

Mitch Stephens

Lincoln's Isaiah Grant sprints away from defenders in last season's Open Division championship game. Grant entered Friday's regular closing game — a 56-0 win over Madison — with 18 catches for 266 yards.
Lincoln's Isaiah Grant sprints away from defenders in last season's Open Division championship game. Grant entered Friday's regular closing game — a 56-0 win over Madison — with 18 catches for 266 yards. / Justin Fine

HOW TOP 10 SDS FOOTBALL TEAMS FARED (11/1/2024)

1. Lincoln (8-2)

Final: Lincoln 56, Madison 0

2. Cathedral Catholic (8-2)

Cathedral Catholic QB Brady Palmer (10) hands the ball to Jonathan Solomon in 27-13 win over Mountain Pointe (Ariz.) in Sept. Honor Bowl game. / Photo: Rudy Schmoke

Final: Cathedral Catholic 55, Point Loma 6

3. Granite Hills (8-2)

Final: Granite Hills 90, Grossmont 46

4. Mission Hills (8-2)

Final: Mission Hills 31, Poway 21

5. La Costa Canyon (10-0)

La Costa Canyon moved to 3-0 with Friday's win over San Clemente; High school football; California
La Costa Canyon moved to 3-0 with Friday's win over San Clemente; Who would have thought seven weeks later, the Mavericks would still be unbeaten / Bodie De Silva

Final: La Costa Canyon 28, Torrey Pines
A week after in-jurying his ankle against Carlsbad, junior running back Coby Herman rushed for two touchdowns piled up 158 total yards, and the defense gave up just 41 yards in the first half, according to San Diego Union-Tribune correspondent Bodie DeSilva.

6. San Marcos (9-1)

Final: San Marcos 27, Del Norte 21

7. Mount Miguel (8-2)

Final: Mount Miguel 37, Scripps Ranch 36

8. Carlsbad (7-3)

Final: Carlsbad 28, El Camino 7

9. Rancho Bernardo (8-2)

Final: Rancho Bernard 49, Mt. Carmel 0

10. El Camino (5-5)

Final: Carlsbad 28, El Camino 7

