JSerra vs. Santa Margarita Football Live Stream: How to Watch Undefeated Eagles Tonight

One of California's most impressive high school football teams will attempt to keep its unbeaten season alive Friday, Oct. 23, when Santa Margarita hosts JSerra Catholic in a Trinity League showdown at Saddleback College.

Santa Margarita enters with a perfect 8-0 record following a statement-making 21-7 victory over St. John Bosco last week.

JSerra is 4-4 and looking to snap a three-game losing streak against one of the state's most successful teams.

The matchup carries significant conference implications. Santa Margarita can clinch at least a share of the Trinity League championship with a victory, adding another accomplishment to a season that has already included wins over Mater Dei and St. John Bosco.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific, with the game streaming live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch JSerra vs. Santa Margarita Football

What: JSerra Catholic Lions vs. Santa Margarita Eagles — California High School Football

When: Friday, Oct. 23, 2026

Kickoff: 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET

Where: Saddleback College, Mission Viejo, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: JSerra vs. Santa Margarita Football on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Santa Margarita Looks to Remain Perfect

Santa Margarita has emerged as one of the leading championship contenders in California this season, winning its first eight games against a challenging schedule.

The Eagles' unbeaten record includes a 14-7 victory over Mater Dei on Oct. 2 and last week's 21-7 triumph against St. John Bosco.

Those victories have established Santa Margarita as a serious contender for both the Trinity League championship and a deep CIF Southern Section playoff run.

Against St. John Bosco, Santa Margarita demonstrated its balance on offense and ability to make critical defensive stops.

Junior quarterback F. Palmer completed 12 of 21 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown.

Junior receiver G. Mosley caught five passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore running back A. Petero added 51 rushing yards and a score.

The Eagles' defense also delivered an important performance, limiting St. John Bosco to seven points.

Santa Margarita will try to produce another complete effort Friday as it pursues its ninth consecutive victory.

JSerra Looks to End Three-Game Losing Streak

JSerra enters Friday's matchup facing a difficult assignment.

The Lions are 4-4 after losing three consecutive games, including a 48-13 defeat against Orange Lutheran last week.

That loss was particularly frustrating for JSerra, which trailed 41-6 at halftime.

Despite the result, senior running back W. Fredericksen provided a bright spot, rushing for 158 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

JSerra will need more production from its offense against Santa Margarita, whose defense has been particularly effective in recent victories over Mater Dei and St. John Bosco.

The Lions must also avoid falling behind early, something that proved costly against Orange Lutheran.

Although the records favor Santa Margarita, JSerra has an opportunity to make a major statement by handing the Eagles their first defeat.

A victory would also end the Lions' losing streak and provide momentum heading into their regular-season finale against Servite.

Trinity League Championship Within Santa Margarita's Reach

Santa Margarita enters Friday with an opportunity to accomplish something significant.

A victory over JSerra would improve the Eagles to 9-0 and secure at least a share of the Trinity League championship.

That would represent another important step in a season that has already featured victories over two of the nation's most recognizable high school football programs.

The Eagles will still have additional challenges ahead, but an undefeated regular season remains within reach.

JSerra, meanwhile, hopes to disrupt those plans and produce one of the biggest upsets of the California high school football weekend.

The game will be played at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific.

Fans unable to attend can watch the matchup live on the NFHS Network.

High School On SI will continue covering California high school football throughout the regular season and playoffs, including Trinity League developments, CIF Southern Section playoff matchups and championship results.