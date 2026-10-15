Mater Dei vs. Servite Live Stream: How to Watch California High School Football Rivalry Tonight

One of California's most recognizable high school football rivalries takes center stage Thursday night when Mater Dei faces Servite in a Trinity League showdown.

The Monarchs enter the game 5-2, while the Friars are 3-4. Although the teams have experienced different levels of success this season, their rivalry brings an added dimension to Thursday's contest.

The game will be played at Orange Coast College, with the CIF Southern Section selecting the matchup for its Ford Football broadcast series on the NFHS Network.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific, giving fans across the country an opportunity to watch two of Southern California's traditional football powers.

How to Watch Mater Dei vs. Servite

What: Mater Dei Monarchs vs. Servite Friars

When: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET)

Where: Orange Coast College, Costa Mesa, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Mater Dei vs. Servite on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Mater Dei Looking to Build Momentum

Mater Dei enters Thursday with five victories through seven games, but the Monarchs have faced a challenging schedule against some of the country's strongest programs.

The Santa Ana powerhouse has established a national reputation through its championship tradition, highly recruited athletes and demanding schedule.

Every Trinity League game presents another significant test, and Thursday's meeting with Servite is no exception.

The Monarchs will look to establish control early and avoid giving the Friars opportunities to gain momentum.

A victory would improve Mater Dei to 6-2 and provide another important result as the regular season moves toward its conclusion.

Servite Has an Opportunity to Change Its Season

Servite enters 3-4, making Thursday's rivalry game particularly important.

The Friars have an opportunity to defeat one of California's best-known programs and generate momentum heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

Facing Mater Dei requires a complete performance, particularly against an opponent accustomed to playing in high-pressure games.

Servite must find ways to sustain offensive drives, limit turnovers and keep the Monarchs from establishing a comfortable advantage.

The Friars also know that records do not tell the entire story in rivalry games.

An upset would provide a major boost to a program trying to finish the season strongly.

A Rivalry That Extends Beyond the Standings

Mater Dei and Servite have competed for decades, with their annual meetings attracting considerable attention throughout Orange County.

Both schools have deep football traditions and passionate communities that make the matchup an important date on the Southern California high school sports calendar.

Thursday's game also carries implications for the Trinity League standings and the teams' postseason positioning.

For Mater Dei, the goal is to add another victory and strengthen its playoff outlook.

For Servite, the opportunity is to produce a signature win against a familiar rival.

With the regular season approaching its final weeks, both programs have plenty at stake.

High School On SI will continue covering California high school football throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings and playoff developments.