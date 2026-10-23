Orange Lutheran vs. Mater Dei Football Live Stream: How to Watch California Trinity League Showdown Tonight

Two of California's premier high school football programs meet Friday, Oct. 23, when Mater Dei hosts Orange Lutheran in a Trinity League matchup with major implications for the final conference standings and the upcoming CIF Southern Section playoffs.

Mater Dei enters with a 6-2 record after recovering from consecutive losses to Bishop Gorman and Santa Margarita. Orange Lutheran is 5-3 and coming off a convincing 48-13 victory over JSerra Catholic.

Both teams have played demanding schedules featuring nationally recognized opponents, and both are looking to build momentum as the regular season approaches its conclusion.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific at Santa Ana Stadium, with live streaming available through the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Orange Lutheran vs. Mater Dei Football

What: Orange Lutheran Lancers vs. Mater Dei Monarchs — California High School Football

When: Friday, Oct. 23, 2026

Kickoff: 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET

Where: Santa Ana Stadium, Santa Ana, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Orange Lutheran vs. Mater Dei Football on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Mater Dei Looks to Build on Consecutive Trinity League Wins

Mater Dei began the season with four consecutive victories, including a dramatic 10-9 win over Corona Centennial on Sept. 11.

The Monarchs then encountered adversity, falling 25-8 to Bishop Gorman of Nevada before losing a 14-7 Trinity League battle against unbeaten Santa Margarita.

Since then, Mater Dei has responded with two convincing conference victories.

The Monarchs defeated JSerra 41-7 on Oct. 9, building a 27-0 halftime lead, and followed with a 38-15 victory over Servite on Oct. 15.

Against Servite, Mater Dei held a narrow 14-9 halftime advantage before taking control with three consecutive third-quarter touchdowns.

Those performances have restored momentum to a program accustomed to competing for championships.

Friday offers Mater Dei another opportunity to demonstrate that its early-October struggles are behind it.

Orange Lutheran Brings Explosive Offense Into Santa Ana

Orange Lutheran enters Friday having scored 246 points through eight games, an average of nearly 31 per contest.

The Lancers opened Trinity League play with a 56-21 victory over Servite before falling 28-14 to St. John Bosco.

They responded emphatically last week, defeating JSerra 48-13 at Orange Coast College.

Orange Lutheran led 41-6 at halftime in that game, with running back Ryan Christianson helping establish the early advantage.

The Lancers have demonstrated the ability to produce points against quality opponents, but Mater Dei's defense presents another difficult assignment.

The Monarchs have allowed 129 points this season, compared with Orange Lutheran's 154.

Friday's matchup could hinge on whether Orange Lutheran can establish its offensive rhythm against a Mater Dei team that has been especially effective defensively in its recent victories.

Trinity League Standings and Playoff Positioning at Stake

The Trinity League annually features some of the nation's most talented high school football teams, and this season has been no exception.

Mater Dei, Orange Lutheran, St. John Bosco and Santa Margarita have all faced demanding competition, with the league race continuing to take shape.

Mater Dei has won its last two conference games and will try to make it three straight.

Orange Lutheran, meanwhile, has an opportunity to earn a statement victory against a program that has been a fixture in national championship discussions.

The matchup also carries implications for postseason positioning as the CIF Southern Section prepares for its playoff brackets.

With both teams capable of competing at a high level, Friday's game offers one of the most compelling matchups on California's high school football schedule.

High School On SI will continue covering California high school football throughout the regular season and playoffs, including rankings, championship races and postseason results.