Top 15 LA City Section High School Football Rankings –– Sept. 6, 2026

Week 2 of the Southern California high school football season brought some movement to the CIF LA City Section rankings, particularly in the bottom half of the Top 15.

The top six teams remain unchanged despite No. 1 Carson suffering its first loss and defending Open Division champion Birmingham falling to 0-2 against a challenging nonleague schedule.

Bell and Cleveland are the newcomers this week after each improved to 3-0. Palisades and South Gate dropped out following losses.

Here are the latest CIF LA City Section high school football rankings after Week 2:

LA City Section Top 15 Rankings –– Sept. 6, 2026

1. Carson (2-1)

Carson suffered its first loss of the season, falling 35-20 to Southern Section power Palos Verdes. Competing with a Palos Verdes team that could contend in Division 2 or 3 of the Southern Section playoffs is still an encouraging sign for the Colts. The challenges don't get any easier, with a trip to Long Beach coming next.

Next: at Long Beach Poly

2. San Pedro (3-0)

San Pedro hasn't missed a beat this season. The Pirates rolled past Westchester, 63-12, and now get their first matchup against a ranked City Section opponent.

Next: at No. 11 Bell

3. Crenshaw (3-0)

Senior San Diego State commit Deandre Kirkpatrick stood out in Crenshaw's 34-13 victory over No. 15 Hamilton. The unbeaten Cougars continue to show they are a legitimate contender.

Next: vs. No. 12 University

4. Birmingham (0-2)

Birmingham continued to take its lumps against a difficult schedule but showed improvement in a 33-20 loss to Moorpark. Don't be fooled by the record. The Patriots have historically loaded their nonleague schedule with Southern Section opponents to prepare for the City Section Open Division playoffs. Another quality Southern Section opponent awaits next week.

Next: at Calabasas

5. Garfield (2-0)

Garfield showed its discipline in a 27-7 victory over South El Monte. The Bulldogs have established themselves as the early favorites in the Eastern League.

Next: at Schurr

6. Kennedy (3-0)

Kennedy has burst onto the scene with consecutive blowout victories over Southern Section opponents. The Golden Cougars defeated Pasadena, 44-0, in Week 1 before rolling past Canyon, 56-20, in Week 2. Head coach Troy Cassidy has Kennedy rolling.

Next: at Granada Hills Charter

7. King/Drew (1-2)

King/Drew dominated Gardena in a 56-6 victory. Senior athlete Jemari Holt is back from injury and should provide another boost to the roster. Senior wide receiver Damico Martin caught five passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. A major test awaits next week.

Next: vs. LA Cathedral

8. Venice (2-1)

Venice came up short in a 22-10 loss to Harvard-Westlake. The Gondoliers are playing one of the City Section's more challenging nonleague schedules and face another Southern Section opponent next week.

Next: vs. Norwalk

9. Banning (2-1)

Banning continued its strong start by shutting out Long Beach Cabrillo, 35-0. The Pilots haven't been seriously tested yet, but that is about to change with consecutive games against Southern Section opponents.

Next: at North Torrance

10. Dorsey (2-1)

Dorsey traveled north to Oakland and returned home with an 18-6 victory over Castlemont. The Dons face another road challenge next week.

Next: at Harvard-Westlake

11. Bell (3-0)

Bell makes its Top 15 debut after opening the season 3-0. The Eagles have been one of the City Section's early surprises and will get an opportunity to prove themselves against the No. 2 team in these rankings.

Next: vs. No. 2 San Pedro

12. University (2-1)

University cruised to a 40-14 victory over Santee. The Wildcats now face one of their biggest tests of the young season in a matchup between ranked City Section teams.

Next: at No. 3 Crenshaw

13. Cleveland (3-0)

Head coach Mario Guzman has the Cavaliers off to a 3-0 start following a 45-7 victory over Castaic. Cleveland makes its rankings debut and could become a factor in the City Section Division I race.

Next: vs. Franklin

14. Marquez (1-2)

Marquez suffered a heartbreaking 52-48 loss to Mayfair on the final play. Despite the 1-2 record, the Gladiators have shown improvement after a difficult start to the season.

Next: vs. Rio Hondo Prep

15. Hamilton (0-2)

Hamilton remains winless following a 34-13 loss to No. 3 Crenshaw. The Yankees expect to have several players cleared for next week's matchup against one of the Southern Section's most historic programs.

Next: at Loyola

Dropped from Ranings:

Palisades (lost to Granada Hills 28-23)

South Gate (lost to Warren 54-14)

New to Rankings:

No. 11 Bell (Beat Eagle Rock 21-7)

No. 13 Cleveland (Castaic 45-7)