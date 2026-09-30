Los Angeles High School Breaks Ground on $66-Million Campus Transformation

One of the more notable private Catholic high schools in Los Angeles County is getting a major face lift, and the digital mock ups look pretty good.

Chaminade College Preparatory in West Hills, Calif. in Northern Los Angeles County broke ground on a campus transformation project on Wednesday, September 30, marking the start of one of the largest capital investments in the school's nearly 75-year history, according to the school's press release.

The project is expected to cost $66 million.

"The project will transform and expand the West Hills campus with new athletic facilities on a neighboring 4.8-acre property, a pedestrian bridge connecting the school's North and South campuses, a two-story Welcome and Student Services Center, the Advancement and Alumni Center, and a new college-style student quad, creating a safer, more connected, and student-centered campus," release reads.

A digital mock up of what Chaminade's campus transformation will look like, which includes a connecting bridge. | Chaminade College Preparatory

Construction is officially underway and is expected to be completed in 2030.

Community Impact

The school hopes the expansion will impact its West Hills community. Councilmember John Lee, who represents Los Angeles City Council District 12, praised the investment and its positive impact on the community.

“Chaminade has been an important part of the West Hills community, and this project represents a significant investment in both Chaminade students and the broader West Hills community,” said Lee. “I am pleased to support a project that enhances safety, and will benefit students, families and our community.”

The San Fernando Valley high school community has been hearing about this expansion 'across the street' for years. It's finally happening.

“The Campus Transformation Project represents more than new buildings and facilities,” said Robert S. Webb, president of Chaminade. “It reflects our unwavering investment in our students and our commitment to ensuring Chaminade continues to thrive for generations to come. Every element of this project was thoughtfully designed to support the growth and success of our students while advancing our Marianist mission of preparing young people to love, learn and lead.”

New Baseball, Athletic Fields

The whole project is set to be complete in 2030, but the athletic facilities are expected to be finished sooner in 2028.

The new athletic facilities will be constructed on the adjacent 4.8-acre former shopping center off Saticoy Street, which Chaminade acquired in 2018 as part of its long-term vision for the future of the West Hills campus. According to Webb, the acquisition represented “a rare find for our school community” to expand the school’s footprint and develop facilities that support educational, athletic, and extracurricular experiences at the highest level.

A key feature of the project is a regulation-size baseball field set within a distinctive “below-grade” stadium with grandstand seating, concessions, and adjacent parking. This design has several advantages - a lower overall height, noise containment, and easier entry. Designed with a synthetic turf playing surface, the baseball and athletic field will serve as the home of Chaminade baseball and will also accommodate practices for soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, and other field sports.

The current baseball field is on campus, but the right field fence is very shallow and not ideal for the level of play the Eagles compete in the Mission League with the likes of powers like Harvard-Westlake and Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks.

With baseball’s move to this new stadium, the girls’ softball team will be able to return to campus and make the current, existing field their home base. The versatile facility will support the continued growth of Chaminade’s athletic program while providing student-athletes with a premier environment in which to train, compete and excel.