CIF Football Transfers Now Eligible to Make an Impact After Sit-Out Period

High school football transfers in the CIF Southern Section and LA City Section who served the sit-out period (SOP) are now eligible to play, which means many teams across Southern California will get better during the most important time of the regular season.

League play starts in October. This last month of competition is what determines the playoff fate for teams, pending on where a team finishes in their respective league standings. CIF rules indicate at least 50% of the league can qualify for the postseason. For example, a six-team league has three automatic qualifying spots for the playoffs — finish in the top half of your league and you're guaranteed a spot in the postseason.

If a team finishes outside the top half of its league, and wishes to participate in the playoffs, it must submit an at-large berth bid, which then leaves the team's playoff fate up to the amount of available at-large spots left in their respective division.

Many programs don't have sit-out period transfers for mostly two reasons: the program simply doesn't have any student-athletes that served the SOP — or — their transfers used a valid change of residence (VCR) which allows the student-athlete to be eligible right away with the CIF's approval.

Here are the most notable and/or impactful transfers that will be let loose this weekend after serving the sit-out period.

Impact Transfers Now Eligible

Corona Centennial will get more help on its offensive line from Brody Black, a transfer from Servite.

Damien coach James Stewart is looking forward to improve his squad through additions WR Bricen Brooks (from St. John Bosco), DB Benjamin Galarze (Servite) and DL Chase Bahruth (Bonita).

Baldwin Park gets five players available: OL/DL Anthony Alzaga; ATH Rondell Gildon; LB Nate Jaime; OL/DL Eric Padron; and ATH Jacob Cambell.

In the City Section, Carson gets even better with WR Nick Sandoval, DL Jaylen Cox and DE Kaylen Capers.

Orange Lutheran will head into Trinity League play with a few more weapons in LB Jamaal Fay, DL Elijah Faalogo and WR Hudson Ploog.

Santa Margarita, the defending CIF State Open Division champions, is getting reinforcements, too. Sophomore DL Karras Vandermade from British Columbia becomes eligible. Karras is the nephew of offensive coordinator Lenny Vandermade and cousin of current star Isaia Vandermade.

Chaparral gets its stars in QB Dane Weber and WR Tycen Johnson back from injury this week, while adding transfers DB Christian Tuipulotu (San Diego Hoover); LB Taani Tuipulotu (San Diego Hoover); DL Steven Block (Palm Desert); and OL Caden Degnan (Murrieta Valley).

The top teams in Ventura County Pacifica/Oxnard will look to create an even bigger talent gap with two impact transfers now eligible in Montana commit Tadd Mitchell at corner and lineman Miguel Macias.

Chaminade will add to its passing game. Champ Ross (from Cathedral) will be let loose at wide receiver.

New Muir coach Matt Villasenor says sophomore defensive end Aiden Athea will be an immediate impact.

Oak Hills gets help up front and on the outside with OL Austin Galindo and WR Ethan McClain.

Westlake expects sophomore lineman Jose Elizarraras to beef up things for the Warriors.

This list will continue to update throughout the week ...