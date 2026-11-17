In 2024, Raul Lara led Mater Dei to a CIF Southern Section Division 1 title and CIF State Open Division crown. The Monarchs were named national champions by numerous outlets.

In the last two seasons, Lara has gone 8-3. It's simply not good enough, so he's no longer the coach.

Even high school football can be cutthroat.

Mater Dei has parted ways with Lara after three seasons, the school announced Tuesday.

"We thank Coach Lara for his service to Mater Dei High School and his contributions to our football program. We wish him the best in his future endeavors," Mater Dei President Michael Brennan said.

Randy Wright, a member of the coaching staff will serve as the interim while a search for a new coach takes place.

The Monarchs went 29-6 with Lara at the controls. The California powerhouse program will now look for its third coach since 2023 and fourth since 2022.

Legendary coach Bruce Rollinson was at the helm for 34 years before retiring after the 2022 season. Frank McManus went 13-1 en route to a national title in 2023 before being let go in late spring of 2024. Lara took over in June of 2024.

What Have You Done For Me Lately?

It's what Mater Dei football (and its stakeholders) are asking Lara after he went 8-3 for the second straight season, which included a lopsided 45-15 loss to Corona Centennial in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals this past Friday.

That might've done it, but probably not. Something about the 2025 season led most to believe Lara was going to have one more season to prove he can bring Mater Dei back to prominence. The 8-3 record in 2025 was hard enough for the Mater Dei faithful, the Monarchs hadn't lost three games in a season since 2015. Back-to-back 8-3 seasons is unfathomable in Santa Ana ...

The Indifference

There were rumblings of unhappiness with Lara, especially when it came to rotating three quarterbacks this season. Mater Dei rotated junior Russell Sekona, senior Cameron Pooley and freshman Paytyn Guess for the first half of the season as the Monarchs started 4-0 before losing two straight to Bishop Gorman and Santa Margarita, scoring just eight and seven points in those losses, respectively.

When asked about the noise, Lara had a clear message.

"We talk about the noise as a team. We are doing the best we can to win as many games as we can. We know there are people that don't like the way we are doing things,"

"But to be honest, I don't really care."

More On Lara's Coaching History

Lara was most notably known for his time at Long Beach Poly in the early 2000s. Lara won five CIF Southern Section titles in the Pac-5 (the highest division then) while at the helm of the Jackrabbits.

Before taking over at Mater Dei, he was the coach at St. Anthony in Long Beach.

This is a breaking new story. More to come ...