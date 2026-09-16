Mater Dei Freshman Making QB Competition More Interesting With Electric Play

Sometimes, a great performance can be a double-edged sword for a coach.

That's the case for Mater Dei football coach Raul Lara after freshman quarterback Paytyn Guess impressed a national audience in last week's win over Corona Centennial.

Mater Dei (4-0) is rotating three quarterbacks right now: senior Cameron Pooley (a transfer from Chaminade), junior Russell Sekona (from Leuzinger), and the 9th grader Guess. Guess, who is known as 'Ace', is making Lara's life a little more difficult ahead of Week 4's tilt against national power Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas at home Friday.

Does Lara stick with starting the upperclassmen? Does he start the freshman? Maybe, it's a good problem to have.

"I've been coaching for 34 years, I've never had to rotate three quarterbacks. This is new for me," Lara said.

Guess' Play Adding Pressure

Mater Dei freshman QB Paytyn Guess had a standout performance in the Monarch's win over Corona Centennial. Did it earn him the starting job? | Rene Morales

Guess, who has not started a game this fall, has seen action in all four of Mater Dei's wins this season, but no action was more impactful than last week's against the Huskies. Guess helped the Monarchs mount a 10-9 comeback victory with his infectious energy, courageous scrambles, and confident play.

"He's dynamic," Lara said of Guess. "He's still a young player learning the system. We are looking forward to seeing how much he improves."

He was 4 of 9 passing for 59 yards with six carries for 11 yards rushing, which doesn't jump off the page, but the film doesn't lie. When Guess was put into the game, the offense came to life. Mater Dei was able to move the ball down the field much better. He was picking up first downs with his legs and his arm.

For weeks, murmurs that he should be getting more snaps have been circling. Those murmurs were justified last Friday night.

In the first half, he heaved a ball across the field to Gavin Honore to put Mater Dei on the Centennial 2-yard line, but on the next play the snap exchange was fumbled and the Huskies recovered. Lara took the blame.

"That was my fault," Lara said of the turnover. "We hadn't really worked with Paytyn under center much (in practice). That wasn't on him or the center."

Guess delivered a strike to Honore on the right sideline with 1:37 left in the fourth quarter on 3rd and 6 for a first down that iced the game. Guess didn't start the game, but he finished it. The victory snapped Mater Dei's two-game losing streak against Centennial.

QB Comparison, Competition

Pooley — the senior — is 21 of 34 this season with two touchdowns and a pick. Sekona — the junior — is 8 of 21 with one touchdown but has 143 yards rushing and two touchdowns with his legs. Guess is 8 of 13 for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Lara shared some deeper info on the quarterback room.

"With the two older guys, neither of them have created separation from each other," Lara said. "Then we put Paytyn in to change things up, and when he plays well, he earns more opportunity. That creates even more competition."

"Paytyn's play is helping the older guys," Lara added. "It's a plus-plus situation because he's helping himself and his teammates."

Starter Against Bishop Gorman?

Lara wouldn't say who's starting against Bishop Gorman, but we'll likely see all three in action. Will Guess get more time at QB against the Gaels?

"We don't think Paytyn is ready to be in the game the whole time yet," Lara said.

Gorman is 3-1 including a win over Mater Dei's Trinity League rival St. John Bosco 38-28 on September 21.

"They look very good," Lara said of Bishop Gorman. "Their defense is very stout. They could be the best team we see so far."

Lara thinks is QB competition could be an advantage this season.

"Our opponents have to gameplan for three quarterbacks," he said chuckling.

Come Friday night, maybe the most important indicator of the quarterback situation will be who Lara picks to finish the game.