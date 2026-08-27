Mater Dei, Santa Margarita Products Named USC Starters As True Freshmen

Youth will definitely be served Saturday when USC plays its season opener against San Jose State.

And it will come as no shock to Southern California high school football fans that several familiar faces earned starting roles for the No. 14-ranked Trojans as pure freshmen. Overall, USC will start five freshmen against the Spartans in a nationally televised game.

Former Mater Dei wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and tight end Mark Bowman, along with former Santa Margarita receiver Trent Mosley were named starters at their respective positions when the team's official depth chart was released on Thursday. Another local freshman who won't start but is expected to play a big role is Sierra Canyon's Madden Riordan, who is listed as the backup at both safety positions.

"Honestly, it doesn't surprise me," Rivals recruiting expert Greg Biggins said of the young Southern California talent that will be pressed into action. "I think all those guys are ready to do it. They don't need to be stars right now. They can go out there, play their games and just be contributors and that will be enough."

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS

Roster turnover and injuries have made it so Dixon-Wyatt and Mosley have an early opportunity to play big roles. At Santa Margarita, Mosley led the Eagles to a shocking CIF-SS Division 1 and state championship by hauling in 58 receptions for 831 yards and 16 total touchdowns.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt starred at Mater Dei and now hopes to do the same for USC. | David Dennis

Dixon-Wyatt had to share the spotlight at Mater Dei with not only Bowman, but five-star standout Chris Henry Jr., who is now expected to see plenty of action for No. 1 Ohio State. Dixon-Wyatt had 42 receptions for 693 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Monarchs.

Bowman had 31 receptions for 370 yards and three total touchdowns last season for Mater Dei and is the least shocking of the Southern California trio to earn a starting spot right away, according to Biggins.

"Not trying to use hyperbole, but he's probably the best high school tight end I've ever scouted," said Biggins while adding he also covered Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez when he played at Huntington Beach High. "I think Bowman is more advanced than Tony was at the same stage. You don't see any tight ends who block the way Bowman did in high school and he can run any route in the route tree."

Former Sierra Canyon standout Madden Riordan should see work for No. 14 USC on Saturday. | Rene Morales

Although he won't start, Riordan should see plenty of action Saturday in USC's secondary. If anyone is mentally ready for college ball, Biggins says it's Riordan, who had 32 total tackles and four interceptions last season for Sierra Canyon.

"He doesn't wow you with speed, but he's so smart," Biggins said. "He's probably going to end up with a bunch of interceptions. There's already a bunch of reports where he was getting one in practice every day. He's going to be a coach some day."