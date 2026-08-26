Top 20 CIF Southern Section High School Girls Volleyball Rankings, Aug. 26

The California high school volleyball season is in full swing with plenty of teams off to an impressive start. Honing in on the CIF Southern Section, there will be a state title and division titles to defend.

Mater Dei, the 2025 CIF open division state champion, stands at the top of the Top 20 California high school volleyball rankings with a veteran squad hoping to make another deep run in the playoffs.

Sierra Canyon opens at No. 2 after being crowned last season's CIF SS Division 1 champion - a feat over Mater Dei. Marymount, the Division 1 semifinalist, sits at No. 3. Newport Harbor and Crean Lutheran round at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Here are the CIF Southern Section Top 20 volleyball rankings:

TOP 20 RANKINGS, AUG. 26

1. Mater Dei (4-0)

The Monarchs opened the season with a five-set victory over Harvard-Westlake.

2. Sierra Canyon (10-0)

The Trailblazers have dropped only two sets in their first 10 victories.

3. Marymount (2-0)

The Sailors defeated both Redondo Union and Palos Verdes 3-1 to open the season.

4. Newport Harbor (7-0)

The Sailors defeated Pacific Ridge and Etiwanda 2-0 in both games of a doubleheader.

5. Crean Lutheran (8-0)

The Saints battled in four sets and secured the victory over Northwood last week and beat JSerra Catholic in five sets this week.

6. Santa Margarita (3-2)

The Eagles battled and ended on the winning side of a five-set thriller over Aliso Niguel last week. The also defeated JSerra Catholic 2-1 the week prior.

7. Mira Costa (5-2)

The Mustangs only two losses were a three-set against Sierra Canyon and 2-0 to Iolani of Honolulu.

8. Murrieta Valley (4-0)

The Nighthawks picked up two four-set wins against Rancho Cucamonga and Palos Verdes.

9. Corona del Mar (9-1)

The Sea Kings' only loss so far was 2-0 match to Mililani of Hawaii last week.

10. Millikan (2-2)

With a stacked veteran squad, the Rams lost their last two contests to San Juan Hills and Newport Harbor in three sets.

11. Bishop Montgomery (5-0)

Robyn Smith led the Knights with nine kills on 11 attempts while Kirah Harris added six kills to give the Knights' a 3-0 win over San Pedro.

12. Harvard-Westlake (5-4)

The Wolverines won their last two matches after only dropping one set to San Juan Hills.

13. St. Margaret's (8-1)

In the Tartans last three games, they defeated Aliso Niguel 3-2, Capistrano Valley 3-1 and Dana Hills 3-0.

14. Lakewood (7-1)

The Lancers defeated Mayfair 3-0 last week.

15. Beckman (8-1)

The Patriots picked up wins over Mission Viejo and a four-set victory against Foothill.

16. King (14-2)

Jael Moore totaled 10 kills in the Wolves' 1-0 win over Palm Springs and 2-0 victory over Elsinore.

17. Crossroads (9-1)

The Roadrunners defeated Mid-Pacific Institute 2-0 but lost to Mililani 2-0.

18. Foothill (5-3)

The Knights lost a four-set match to Beckman last week.

19. Bonita (5-0)

Elle Howie, a junior, has tallied 60 kills in the Bearcats first five victories.

20. Temecula Valley (5-3)

Teana Simmons, a freshman, led with a match-high 10 kills in the Golden Bears' 2-1 victory over Westview.