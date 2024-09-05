High School

Mission Viejo's Phillip Bell commits to Ohio State: California high school football recruiting updates

Mission Viejo's Phillip Bell is the first player from California in Ohio State's 2025 recruiting class

Bodie De Silva

Mission Viejo's Phillip Bell tries to shed a De La Salle defender during the 2023 CIF D1-AA state title game
Mission Viejo's Phillip Bell tries to shed a De La Salle defender during the 2023 CIF D1-AA state title game / Joe Bergman

Here's a look at how the top high school football recruits in California fared during the second week of the 2024 season.

Phillip Bell chooses Ohio State

Mission Viejo senior receiver Phillip Bell entered his senior season as one of California's top uncommitted players. That didn't last long as Bell made his long awaited commitment this past weekend, choosing the Ohio State Buckeyes over USC and many others. Bell caught seven touchdown passes last season for the state champion Diablos and has reeled in three touchdowns in two games so far in his final high school season.

Division 1 coaches back out on the road

College football's Division 1 evaluation period opened up on September 1, allowing coaches to "assess the academic qualifications and playing ability of prospective student-athletes". In other words, expect college coaches pop up on sidelines at high school games on Thursday-Saturday nights to check in on top players. The period runs through December 1. You can view the full calendar here.

Matt Johnson locked in with Oregon

De La Salle senior defensive lineman Matt Johnson has been committed to Oregon for nearly seven months. He began his senior season with the Spartans last week, cruising past Sacramento-Grant and will get a big challenge when San Mateo-Serra comes to town on Friday. Johnson, a four-star recruit, said last week that he plans to graduate from high school early and enroll at Oregon shortly after his high school football season ends.

Recent commitments in California

Phillip Bell, 2025 WR, Mission Viejo: Ohio State

Gavin Jones, 2025 OL, Servite: New Mexico State

New offers in California

Bryson Baker, 2025 WR, Sanger: Cal, Wyoming

Myles Tarkington, 2025 WR, Etiwanda: Montana

Louis Akpa, 2025 OL, San Mateo Serra: Boise State

Julius Patton, 2025 DL, La Jolla Country Day: San Diego

Isaac Grassi, 2025 LB, La Jolla Country Day: San Diego

Israel Briggs, 2026 TE,Mt. Whitney: Arizona State, Michigan State

Brian Bonner Jr., 2026 RB, Valencia: Duke

Simote Katoanga, 2026 DE,JSerra: Texas A&M, Nebraska

Ryan Hopkins, 2026 QB, JSerra: Michigan State

Tristan Phillips, 2026 LB, Ventura: Florida State

Demaje Riley, 2027 WR/DB, Tulare: UCLA

-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca

SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Published
Bodie De Silva

BODIE DE SILVA

Home/California