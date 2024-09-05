Mission Viejo's Phillip Bell commits to Ohio State: California high school football recruiting updates
Here's a look at how the top high school football recruits in California fared during the second week of the 2024 season.
Phillip Bell chooses Ohio State
Mission Viejo senior receiver Phillip Bell entered his senior season as one of California's top uncommitted players. That didn't last long as Bell made his long awaited commitment this past weekend, choosing the Ohio State Buckeyes over USC and many others. Bell caught seven touchdown passes last season for the state champion Diablos and has reeled in three touchdowns in two games so far in his final high school season.
Division 1 coaches back out on the road
College football's Division 1 evaluation period opened up on September 1, allowing coaches to "assess the academic qualifications and playing ability of prospective student-athletes". In other words, expect college coaches pop up on sidelines at high school games on Thursday-Saturday nights to check in on top players. The period runs through December 1. You can view the full calendar here.
Matt Johnson locked in with Oregon
De La Salle senior defensive lineman Matt Johnson has been committed to Oregon for nearly seven months. He began his senior season with the Spartans last week, cruising past Sacramento-Grant and will get a big challenge when San Mateo-Serra comes to town on Friday. Johnson, a four-star recruit, said last week that he plans to graduate from high school early and enroll at Oregon shortly after his high school football season ends.
Recent commitments in California
Phillip Bell, 2025 WR, Mission Viejo: Ohio State
Gavin Jones, 2025 OL, Servite: New Mexico State
New offers in California
Bryson Baker, 2025 WR, Sanger: Cal, Wyoming
Myles Tarkington, 2025 WR, Etiwanda: Montana
Louis Akpa, 2025 OL, San Mateo Serra: Boise State
Julius Patton, 2025 DL, La Jolla Country Day: San Diego
Isaac Grassi, 2025 LB, La Jolla Country Day: San Diego
Israel Briggs, 2026 TE,Mt. Whitney: Arizona State, Michigan State
Brian Bonner Jr., 2026 RB, Valencia: Duke
Simote Katoanga, 2026 DE,JSerra: Texas A&M, Nebraska
Ryan Hopkins, 2026 QB, JSerra: Michigan State
Tristan Phillips, 2026 LB, Ventura: Florida State
Demaje Riley, 2027 WR/DB, Tulare: UCLA
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca
