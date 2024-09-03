Top 25 California high school football rankings (9/2/2024)
Everyone jumped into the fray last week and it resulted in a lot of movement in SBLive’s Top 25 California rankings.
The Trinity League out of the Southern Section flexed its muscle, topped off by Santa Margarita, coming off a humbling loss to Mission Viejo, which pulled off a notable 31-15 win over nationally-ranked Corona Centennial.
Other impressive Trinity League wins came from No. 2 St. John Bosco, fourth-ranked JSerra Catholic, No. 5 Orange Lutheran and Servite, which jumped from No. 23 to No. 11 with a 37-17 victory over previous No. 8 Vista Murrieta.
Top-ranked and Trinity League King Mater Dei enjoyed a bye while preparing for Bishop Gorman-Las Vegas in a battle of No. 1 versus No. 2 in the nation Friday at Santa Ana Stadium.
To the North, Serra of San Mateo showed it is in no rebuilding mode, with a wild 22-21 win at previous state No. 3 Folsom. The Padres, who had to replace 18 new starters off one of the best teams in Bay Area history, jumped out to a 13-0 lead, fell behind 21-13 by halftime, then got a late touchdown, but missed the extra point.
Serra recovered an onside kick, then Brode Smith, who earlier missed an extra point, drilled a 38-yard field goal with 10 seconds left.
Upland and Pacifica of Oxnard moved into the Top 25 after second straight wins.
CALIFORNIA TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS (9/2/2024)
1. Mater Dei (2-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Idle
Next game: Friday vs. national No. 2 Bishop Gorman-Las Vegas
1. St. John Bosco (2-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Beat Eastwood of West Texas, 71-14
Next game: Saturday at Sierra Canyon
3. Mission Viejo (2-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Idle
Next game: Friday vs. Liberty (Nev.)
4. JSerra Catholic (2-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Beat Aquinas-Los Angeles, 35-7
Next game: Friday vs. Clovis North
5. Orange Lutheran (2-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Beat Rancho Cucamonga, 45-14
Next game: Friday vs. St. Frances Academy (Md.)
6. De La Salle (1-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Beat No. 13 Grant-Union, 42-14
Next game: Friday vs. No. 12 Serra-San Mateo
7. Pittsburg (1-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Beat Monterey Trail, 42-13
Next game: Friday vs. Bishop Manogue
8.Santa Margarita (1-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Beat Corona Centennial, 31-15
Next game: Friday vs. Liberty-Bakersfield
9. Sierra Canyon (2-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Beat Oaks Christian, 35-10
Next game: Saturday vs. No. 2 St. John Bosco
10. Corona Centennial (0-2)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Lost to Santa Margarita, 31-15
Next game: Friday vs. Timpview (Provo, Utah)
11. Servite (2-0)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Beat previous No. 8 Murrieta Valley, 37-17
Next game: Friday at Chaminade
12. Serra-San Mateo (1-0)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: Beat prev. No. 4 Folsom, 22-21
Next game: Friday at No. 6 De La Salle
13. Folsom (1-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Lost to prev. No. 25 Serra, 22-21
Next game: Sept. 13 vs. Turlock
14. Gardena Serra (1-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Beat Warren 36-0 in game called at halftime due to altercation in stands
Next game: Saturday vs. Long Beach Poly at Cathedral Catholic (Honor Bowl)
15. Los Alamitos (2-0)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Beat Narbonne, 49-6
Next game: Friday vs. Mililani (Hawaii)
16. Chaparral (2-0)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Beat Apple Valley, 49-28
Next game: Friday vs. Temecula Valley
17. Granite Hills (2-0)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Beat Mater Dei Catholic, 56-28
Next game: Saturday vs. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) at Cathedral Catholic (Honor Bowl)
18. Lincoln-San Diego (1-1)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Beat Long Beach Poly, 42-14
Next game: Friday at Coronado
19. Murrieta Valley (1-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Lost to Servite, 37-17
Next game: Sept. 13 vs. Murrieta Mesa
20. Upland (2-0)
Previous rank: HM
Last week: Beat Norco, 34-17
Next game: Friday at Villa Park
21. Archbishop Riordan (1-0)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Beat McClymonds 35-34
Next game: Friday at St. Bonaventure
22. Central-Fresno (2-0)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: Beat East Anchorage (Alaska), 49-21
Next game: Friday at Turlock
23. Oak Hills (2-0)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Beat Highland, 56-24
Next game: Friday at Palmdale
24. Pacifica-Oxnard (2-0)
Previous rank: HM
Last week: Beat Oxnard, 44-7
Next game: Next game: Friday at Newbury Park
25. Oaks Christian (1-1)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Lost to prev. No. 11 Sierra Canyon, 35-10
Next game: Friday vs. Roosevelt-Eastvale
Honorable mention: Cathedral Catholic (2-0), Cathedral (2-0), Clovis East (2-0), Clovis North (2-0), Damien (2-0), Grant (1-1), Inderkum (2-0), Newbury Park (2-0), Palos Verdes (1-1), Rocklin (2-0), San Clemente (1-1), St. Bonaventure (2-0), St. Francis (1-0), Vista Murrieta (2-0), Yorba Linda (2-0).