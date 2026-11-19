Pete Carroll has coached on some of football's biggest stages, from national championship games at USC to the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

But on Wednesday, the championship-winning coach visited a considerably smaller football program, one whose accomplishments have become increasingly difficult to overlook.

Carroll stopped by Rio Hondo Prep, a small Christian school in Arcadia, where he addressed players preparing for Friday's CIF Southern Section Division 8 semifinal against Segerstrom.

The visit, documented by Rio Hondo Prep's A Charge to Keep social media account, included Carroll speaking to the team and spending time with longtime Kares coach Mark Carson.

Carroll discussed what makes the program's accomplishments special, offering encouragement to a team seeking its fourth consecutive Southern Section championship.

For a program accustomed to overcoming enormous differences in enrollment, the visit was another reminder that what Rio Hondo Prep has built extends far beyond the school's campus.

A Football Powerhouse With Just 120 Students

Rio Hondo Prep is unlike almost any other football program in California.

According to CIF enrollment figures shared by high school football coach and analyst Chris Fore, the Kares have just 120 students, the smallest reported enrollment among schools remaining in the Southern Section playoffs.

For perspective, Downey, the largest school remaining in the postseason, has a reported enrollment of 4,068.

That makes Downey nearly 34 times larger than Rio Hondo Prep by the reported enrollment figures.

Yet the Kares have established themselves as one of the Southern Section's most successful football programs.

Rio Hondo Prep has won 17 CIF Southern Section football championships, including three consecutive titles across three different divisions.

In 2023, the Kares captured the Division 9 championship with a 29-27 victory over Santa Monica.

The following season, Rio Hondo Prep moved up to Division 7 and defeated Warren 43-16 in the championship game.

Then came 2025, when the Kares climbed to Division 5 and defeated Redondo Union to secure a third consecutive section title.

Those victories came against schools with enrollments numbering in the thousands.

For Rio Hondo Prep, however, competing against larger opponents has become a defining characteristic of the program.

The school ENROLLMENT of the teams left in the CIFSS Football Playoffs.



Largest school left - 4068, Downey in D4.

Smallest - 120, Rio Hondo Prep in D8



(If enrollment is wrong, contact your school AD; they reported the numbers to the CIFSS office.) pic.twitter.com/dyZsm5NMBk — Chris Fore (@chriscfore) November 14, 2026

At Rio Hondo Prep, Everyone Is Part of the Football Team

Perhaps the most unusual aspect of Rio Hondo Prep's success has little to do with formations, playbooks or recruiting.

It begins with a philosophy that every incoming freshman boy is expected to become involved in the football program.

In a 2023 interview with High School On SI, Carson explained that students are encouraged to try playing football during their freshman year.

Those who decide the sport isn't for them are still expected to contribute.

Whether that means becoming a team manager, working in media, participating in the band or helping with game-day operations, everyone has a role.

"It's the norm at Rio. We are in it together," Carson told High School On SI in 2023.

That approach creates a sense of collective responsibility extending throughout the school.

Instead of separating football players from the rest of the student body, the program emphasizes that everyone contributes to its success.

The philosophy reflects Rio Hondo Prep's broader educational mission.

Founded in 1964, the school emphasizes Christian leadership, character development, academic achievement and service to others.

Even its unusual mascot, the Kares, represents something beyond athletics.

The name reflects an expectation that students care for others, place the needs of their community above their own and demonstrate leadership through service.

The same principles carry onto the football field.

And they help explain why Carroll, a coach whose championship teams were known for competition, accountability and organizational culture, would recognize something special in the small-school program.

A Winning Tradition Built Over Generations

Rio Hondo Prep's success is not the product of one exceptional senior class.

The program has developed a system that begins long before players reach varsity football.

Carson previously explained that students learn the team's offensive and defensive concepts beginning in seventh grade, creating continuity as they advance through the program.

Former players are also encouraged to return as coaches, helping preserve the school's traditions and expectations.

The results speak for themselves.

Rio Hondo Prep's football program has reached the Southern Section playoffs in 31 consecutive seasons, according to the school's football website.

The Kares have also appeared in 24 section championship games and captured 30 league championships.

More recently, their dominance has extended throughout the San Gabriel Valley.

According to a Nov. 18 report from Fred Robledo of SGVN Sports, Rio Hondo Prep has won 19 consecutive games against San Gabriel Valley opponents dating to 2019.

That streak includes victories over La Serna, Charter Oak, El Rancho and Schurr.

The Kares have also won 14 consecutive Southern Section playoff games entering Friday's semifinal.

Those numbers illustrate why a visit from a coach with Carroll's résumé carries particular significance.

Carroll won two national championships at USC and guided the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl title.

His teams were known for an emphasis on competition, consistency and developing a winning culture.

At Rio Hondo Prep, similar principles have helped turn a small student body into a perennial championship contender.

Rio Hondo Prep is 19-0 against SGV teams dating back to 2019.



2019 Duarte 42-0

2019 Arroyo 42-0

2019 Poly 28-21

2021 Poly 8-7 (spring)

2021 Poly 49-0

2021 Temple City 55-14

2021 Bosco Tech 41-0

2021 Charter Oak 37-30 (playoffs)

2022 El Monte 22-6

2022 Poly 35-6

2023 Poly 47-21… — Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻‍💻 (@SGVNSports) November 18, 2026

Chasing a Fourth Consecutive CIF Championship

Carroll's visit comes at another pivotal moment in the Kares' season.

Rio Hondo Prep enters Friday's Division 8 semifinal against Segerstrom with a 9-3 record after defeating El Rancho 41-14 in the quarterfinals.

Sophomore running back Matt Montez rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, while senior Troy Seto added two rushing scores.

The defense intercepted four passes, helping the Kares advance to their fourth consecutive Southern Section semifinal.

The postseason run is particularly impressive considering Rio Hondo Prep graduated 18 seniors following its 2025 championship season.

Despite the roster turnover, Carson and his coaching staff have positioned the Kares within two victories of another section championship.

Standing in their way is Segerstrom, which enters Friday's matchup with a 7-5 record after defeating Fillmore 17-12.

The semifinal is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in Santa Ana.

For Rio Hondo Prep, another championship would add to an already remarkable collection of trophies.

But Carroll's visit underscores something that cannot be measured solely through wins and losses.

At a school where every student is encouraged to contribute, where football traditions are passed down through generations and where one of the smallest programs in the playoff field continues challenging much larger opponents, the culture itself has become the story.

And now, even a Super Bowl-winning coach has taken notice.