Recruiting Report: Bellflower’s Future Is Arriving Early

BELLFLOWER, Calif. — The future of a high school football program is often determined long before its players become household names in recruiting circles. It starts with young talent, player development and a coaching staff capable of bringing the pieces together.

At Bellflower High School, the Buccaneers have an intriguing group of eight players who could help shape the program’s future.

The group includes players on both sides of the ball, from defensive backs and defensive linemen to running backs and receivers. They are at different stages of their development, but each has an opportunity to grow into a larger role as Bellflower continues building its roster.

Head coach Keith Miller says interest in the program is growing.

“My DMs are flooded with kids tryna come to Bellflower next year,” Miller said.

That interest adds another layer to an already promising group. With more players considering the program, Bellflower has an opportunity to develop a deeper roster while giving its young talent a chance to grow together.

Here is an early scouting look at eight Buccaneers to watch.

The Prospects



Dylan Washington | Class of 2030 | Cornerback #6



Bellflower's young DB is putting in the work | Dylan Washington

Washington is one of the young defensive backs to monitor as Bellflower develops its secondary. He has good footwork, reaction time and confidence in coverage.

Washington’s ability to stay with receivers, recognize routes and make plays on the football will take him a long way. Consistent tackling and an understanding of defensive assignments will also help determine his long-term potential.

Kevin Cuba III | Class of 2030 | Running Back #3



Bellflower's young playmaker is one to keep on your radar. | Kevin Cuba

Cuba has establish himself in Bellflower’s offensive backfield. What he brings is more than speed; vision, patience, balance and decision-making, he has consistently put up positive yardage.

At such a young age, he already has the ability to recognize running lanes, break tackles and contributes as a receiver. A true complete offensive weapon.

Monge Ramirez | Class of 2030 | LB #7



Making plays and bringing the energy! | Monge Ramirez

Ramirez can control leverage, uses his hands effectively and maintains his assignments while working against offensive linemen.

Strength development, first-step quickness and the ability to shed blocks will be important as Ramirez continues learning the position.

Keon’dre Smith | Class of 2029 | Wide Receiver #4



Smith gives Bellflower another young receiver to watch as the program develops its passing game. Smith already possesses the ability to create separation, run precise routes and consistently catch the football. He is a promising athlete with offers from Tulsa and the University of Miami already.

Smith’s continued development will depend on his ability to recognize coverages, adjust to the football and contribute in different passing situations.

Austin Miller | Class of 2029 | Wide Receiver #1



A name to know in Southern California football. Already committed to Ohio State, and he's just getting started. | Austin Miller

Miller is an established name within Bellflower’s young group, having committed to Ohio State. His presence gives the Buccaneers a nationally recognized prospect, but his individual development is only one part of the program’s broader story.

As a receiver, continued improvement in route precision, release techniques, contested catches and blocking will help him prepare for the next level. Maintaining production against increasingly difficult competition will also be important.

David Nansen | Class of 2029 | Edge Defender #11



Nansen has a combination of explosiveness with technique, leverage and hand placement to defeat blocks and disrupt opposing offenses.

He has the ability to pressure quarterbacks while remaining disciplined against the run.

Ryan Clark | Class of 2030 | Wide Receiver/Defensive Back #2



Two-way talent with a future to watch! | Ryan Clark

Clark’s experience on both sides of the ball provides a broad football skill set. At receiver, he has separation, route running and hands. At defensive back, coverage awareness, footwork and tackling.

His eventual position at the next level may become clearer as his physical development and on-field strengths emerge.

Zion Hunter | Class of 2030 | Wide Receiver



One of Bellflower's young talents with an opportunity to make his mark! | Zion Hunter

Hunter rounds out a group of young players who could contribute to Bellflower’s future. Hunter is good at getting off the line, running crisp routes, tracking the football and catching it consistently.

As he gains experience, his ability to create separation and contribute in game situations will help define his role.

A Program Worth Watching

What makes Bellflower’s group interesting is the opportunity for these players to develop together. The Buccaneers have young talent at multiple positions, giving the coaching staff several areas to build on as the players gain experience.

Miller believes the program is attracting attention from players who see an opportunity in Bellflower.

“A lot of players considered Bellflower,” the coach said, adding that those players look up to Austin Miller.

The comments suggest that Bellflower’s growing appeal extends beyond one graduating class. However, consideration does not necessarily mean a player will enroll, and the next step will be seeing how that interest translates into actual roster additions.

For the eight players featured here, the focus remains on development. Each will need to demonstrate improvement, contribute to the team and establish a track record through game performances.

Recruiting evaluations can change quickly, especially for younger players. Physical growth, academic preparation, coaching and the quality of competition all play a role in determining which prospects eventually attract college opportunities.

Bellflower’s future is not defined by a single player or a single recruiting development. It will be shaped by how this group grows, how the coaching staff develops its talent and whether the Buccaneers can turn potential into results on the field.

For now, these eight players offer a starting point for following the next chapter of Bellflower football.

The Recruiting Watch Is On

As their roles and performances develop, the Buccaneers’ young core will have an opportunity to show whether it can become something special.