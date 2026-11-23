High school athletes across the country delivered huge performances during the week of Nov. 16-22, from a record-breaking 10-touchdown game by Jack Grace of Metairie Park (Louisiana) to a 458-yard rushing effort from Sean Simon of La Porte (Texas).

Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Jaxson Brady of Bishop Kelly (Idaho) football. Brady accounted for five total touchdowns—four passing, one rushing—in a 47-14 rout of Lakeland to clinch a spot in the Class 5A title game.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 29. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Julian Ashley, JR, Terrell (TX) Football

Ashley had 17 carries for 304 yards and three touchdowns as Terrell defeated Midlothian Heritage, 35-21.

Chrys Black Jr., JR, Pittsburgh Central Catholic (PA) Football

Black Jr. led the way with 168 rushing yards and three touchdowns as Pittsburgh Central Catholic captured the Class 6A WPIAL title with a 57-7 thrashing of Canon-McMillan.

Cole Brown, SR, McKenzie (TN) Football

Brown threw for 214 yards, ran for 128 and accounted for five total touchdowns—four rushing, one passing—in a 62-7 rout of Cornersville.

Tavarius Brundidge Jr., JR, Lake Mary (FL) Football

Brundidge Jr. caught five passes for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 40-0 Class 6A regional semifinal shutout of Seminole.

Miles Felton, SR, Champlin Park (MN) Football

Felton, a North Dakota commit, ran for 163 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-23 Class 6A semifinal win over Centennial. Three of Felton’s touchdowns came in the fourth quarter.

Trevor Glos, SR, Wilsonville (OR) Football

Glos threw for 368 yards and five touchdowns as Wilsonville clinched a Class 5A state title game berth with a 40-26 win over top-seeded Silverton. The senior has 52 passing touchdowns this season.

Jack Grace, SO, Metairie Park (LA) Football

Grace completed 29 of 47 passes for a staggering 711 yards and 10 touchdowns—breaking his own Louisiana single-game record—in a 91-84 Division III Select regional semifinal loss to Notre Dame.

Hilary Haaven, SO, Langdon Area (ND) Volleyball

Haaven dominated with 24 kills and 13 digs as Langdon Area captured the Class B state title in straight sets over Medina-Pingree/Buchanan.

Hayes Hackney, JR, Argyle (TX) Football

Hackney completed 23 of 30 passes for 468 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in a 77-48 rout of Wylie.

Yann Kamagate, JR, St. Francis (CA) Boys Basketball

Kamagate dominated with 29 points and 20 rebounds in a 77-63 win over Palisades.

Weston Kraft, JR, Bismarck Legacy (ND) Football

Kraft had 20 carries for 175 yards and five touchdowns as Bismarck Legacy secured the first state title in program history with a 41-21 victory over West Fargo in the AAA championship game.

Ethan LaCava, SR, Dowling Catholic (IA) Football

LaCava accounted for 293 yards of offense and three touchdowns—two passing, one rushing—in a 31-24 Class 5A state title game win over Johnston.

Michael McLean, SO, Scotland (NC) Football

McLean piled up 332 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 34 carries in a 34-19 win over Union Pines in the Class 6A playoffs.

Karter Miller, SR, Layton (UT) Boys Basketball

Miller, a Cal State Fullerton signee, hit six three-pointers en route to 30 points in a 73-45 win over Viewmont.

Amaya Moreno, SR, Campo Verde (AZ) Flag Football

Moreno completed 27 of 40 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns as Campo Verde shut out Canyon View, 21-0, for its third state title.

Maxwell Parent, SR, St. John’s Prep (MA) Football

Parent had 15 carries for 128 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-23 Division I state semifinal win over Springfield Central.

Ryan Rakowski, SR, Palos Verdes (CA) Football

Rakowski accounted for seven total touchdowns—three passing, four rushing—in a 62-38 Division 2 semifinal victory over Pacifica.

Elijah Roberts, SR, Addison (AL) Football

Roberts accounted for four total touchdowns—two passing, two rushing—as Addison knocked off Winterboro in a Class 1 state quarterfinal, 35-22.

Sean Simon, JR, La Porte (TX) Football

Simon was a workhorse in a 63-49 win over College Station, carrying the ball 41 times for 458 yards and seven touchdowns.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com