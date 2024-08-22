San Diego Section high school football Top 20 countdown, No. 10-1
The San Diego Section, in addition to four other sections in California will get their 2024 high school football seasons started with games this weekend.
This week, SBLive will count down the Preseason top 20 rankings for the San Diego Section. After debuting 11-20 on Tuesday, it's time to take a look at 1-10.
SAN DIEGO SECTION LISTS: Top breakout candidates| Top quarterbacks | Top running backs |Top receivers| Top defensive linemen | Top linebackers |Top defensive backs|Top special teams players| Top 20 out-of-section games|Top 25 regular season games
1. Lincoln (11-1 in 2023)
Head coach: David Dunn, 14th season (94-58 overall record)
Four-star Oregon quarterback commit Akili Smith Jr. leads a Lincoln group that returns starters at every level on both offense and defense. Running backs Aden Jackson and Donald Reed III are both back after scoring a combined 26 touchdowns a year ago. The Hornets also feature San Diego's deepest secondary group and will be tested against a loaded schedule that starts with six straight out-of-section opponents.
2. Granite Hills (12-1)
Head coach: Kellan Cobbs, 13th season (93-48 overall record)
Granite Hills graduated several key pieces from their Open Division team in 2023 but the cupboard is not bare. Quarterback Zach Benitez returns after turning heads as a freshman and is joined by leading rusher Maxwell Turner and leading receiver Brenden Lewis. Safety Parker Vance leads the returners on defense after his 63-tackle, five-interception season in 2023.
3. Cathedral Catholic (4-8)
Head coach: Sean Doyle, 29th season (231-110 overall record)
Following their worst season in more than a decade, the Dons should bounce back in a big way this season. Cathedral Catholic recieved an infusion of talent from rival St. Augustine though most including quarterback Brady Palmer will not play until the sit out period ends on September 26. After beginning the season against Mater Dei Catholic, the Dons will take on teams from Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco.
4. Mission Hills (8-4)
Head coach: Chris Hauser, 21st season (198-86-2 overall record, 34-15 at Vista HS)
Mission Hills has lost in consecutive Division 1 title games but should put themselves in contention to reach the Open Division in 2024. Quarterback Troy Huhn returns for his junior season following his commitment to Penn State over the summer. Alongside Huhn is running back Giovanni Harte who rushed for 1,104 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023. They'll have the opportunity to make a statement when they host Granite Hills in the opener.
5. Carlsbad (10-1)
Head coach: Thadd MacNeal, 14th season (141-63 overall record, 45-15 at Lakewood HS)
Carlsbad will begin a season without a Sayin brother under center for the first time since 2018. Junior Eli MacNeal takes over a group that graduated 57 of their 58 touchdowns from 2023. Offensive linemen Kai Jacobowitz (Duke) and Andrew Langer (Eastern Washington) should help ease the load as MacNeal works his way in.
6. San Marcos (9-3)
Head coach: Tom Carroll, 3rd season (14-10 overall record)
San Marcos has made big strides in each of the first two seasons under Carroll and should continue that in 2024. Third-year starting quarterback Kreet Makihele has several weapons at his disposal led by San Jose State commit Jase Nix. The Knights also added in three transfers in CJ Williams, Caleb Reese and Elijah Bechtel (Army) that will benefit them on both sides of the ball.
7. Mount Miguel (12-2)
Head coach: Verlain Betofe, 2nd season (12-2 overall record)
Coming off their first CIF title since 1960, expect another jump forward from the Matadors. Junior quarterback AJ Stowers takes over after moving in from Nevada. The Matadors have returning receivers in Parris Vernon and Delontay Williams, a top transfer in Brandon Arrington and get back AJ Logan who had to sit his entire sophomore season. San Diego State commit Braylon Cardwell caught five touchdowns and grabbed two interceptions as a junior.
8. Helix (9-2)
Head coach: Damaja Jones, 3rd season (16-6 overall record)
Junior Lee Norman-Lester takes the reigns of the Helix offense following Ryland Jessee's graduation. He'll have immediate help in the backfield from Isaiah Jackson who transferred in from Granite Hills after two huge seasons for the Eagles. They'll get a challenge by opening the season with El Camino and Mountain View-St. Francis.
9. La Costa Canyon (5-6)
Head coach: Sean Sovacool, 15th season (89-65 overall record)
Last season's shootout with Carlsbad showed what the Mavericks are capable of on offense. A trio of returning juniors, quarterback Quinn Roth, running back Coby Herman and receiver Jackson Maggiore should help propel the offense in 2024.
10. La Jolla (10-3)
Head coach: Tyler Roach, 8th season (45-35 overall record)
La Jolla reached 10 wins last season for the second time in Roach's tenure, falling short to Del Norte in the Division 2 title game. Junior Hudson Smith takes over at quarterback, getting the luxury of having a returning 1,000-yard back in Aidan McGill and three top receivers in Carson Diehl, Kai Fukuda and Hank Hansen. The Vikings will start the season against three top 20 teams.