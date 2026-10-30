Santa Margarita at Orange Lutheran Live Updates: California High School Football

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Santa Margarita has established itself as one of Southern California's premier high school football programs this season, but the Eagles face another significant test Friday night when they travel to Orange Lutheran for a Trinity League showdown with the Lancers.

The Eagles enter the matchup 9-0 overall and riding a nine-game winning streak. Still in the running for the national championship, Santa Margarita has been particularly impressive defensively, allowing just 6.2 points per game while averaging 30.7 points on offense. That balance has helped the Eagles navigate one of the country's most challenging schedules without suffering a defeat.

Preview

Who: Santa Margarita at Orange Lutheran

When: 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. local

Where: Orange Coast College, Costa Mesa, California

Livestream: NFHS Network

Santa Margarita continued its unbeaten run last week with a convincing 36-12 victory over JSerra Catholic. The Eagles have also demonstrated an ability to win in different ways, combining a productive offense with a defense that has consistently made life difficult for opposing teams.

Quarterback Matthew Smith is among the players to watch for Santa Margarita, while running back Jaion Smith provides another important offensive option. The Eagles also feature a talented group of defensive playmakers, including defensive linemen Isaia Vandermade and Kingston Jimmerson and defensive back Ca'ron Williams.

Orange Lutheran, meanwhile, enters at 5-4 and looking to rebound from a 52-38 loss to Mater Dei. Despite the setback, the Lancers showed they have the offensive firepower to challenge elite competition, putting up 38 points against one of the state's most established programs.

Quarterback Reagan Toki completed 21 of 32 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown against Mater Dei. Wide receiver Chris Flores Jr. was his favorite target, hauling in nine receptions for 116 yards. Nico Bland added six catches for 55 yards and a touchdown, while tight end Hudson Ploog contributed four receptions for 69 yards and another score.

That passing attack could present an interesting challenge for a Santa Margarita defense that has been remarkably stingy throughout the season. The Eagles will look to pressure Toki, disrupt his timing and prevent the Lancers from finding the big plays that helped them remain competitive against Mater Dei.

Orange Lutheran also has a reason to believe it can make this matchup interesting. The Lancers have scored at least 48 points in victories over Servite and JSerra, demonstrating the potential to produce explosive offensive performances when everything is clicking.

The challenge will be putting together a complete performance against an opponent that rarely gives away opportunities. Santa Margarita has already defeated Mater Dei 14-7 and St. John Bosco 21-7 this season, establishing itself as the team to beat in the Trinity League.

The Eagles are favored, and for good reason. Their defensive consistency, combined with an offense capable of producing points, makes them a difficult matchup for anyone. Orange Lutheran, however, has enough offensive talent to test that defense and potentially turn Friday's contest into a shootout.

With the regular season winding down and postseason positioning at stake, the Lancers have an opportunity to make a statement against one of the state's top-ranked teams. Santa Margarita, meanwhile, will be looking to protect its unbeaten record and continue building momentum toward the Southern Section playoffs.

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Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PST local.