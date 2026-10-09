Sierra Canyon vs. Serra Live Stream: How to Watch No. 9 Trailblazers Tonight

One of the nation's top high school football teams returns to action Friday night when undefeated Sierra Canyon travels to Gardena to face Serra.

Sierra Canyon enters 6-0 and ranked No. 9 in the latest High School On SI Power 25 national rankings. Serra is 3-3, but the Cavaliers have an opportunity to make a major statement against one of California's leading championship contenders.

The Trailblazers are coming off a dominant 41-0 victory over Loyola, their second shutout of the season.

Friday's matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT in Gardena and has been selected as a CIF Southern Section Ford Football broadcast on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Sierra Canyon vs. Serra

What: Sierra Canyon Trailblazers at Serra Cavaliers

When: Friday, Oct. 9, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET)

Where: Serra High School, Gardena, California

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Sierra Canyon vs. Serra on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Sierra Canyon Keeps Rolling

Sierra Canyon has handled every challenge through the first six games.

The Trailblazers have beaten JSerra, Chaminade-Madonna, St. Louis of Hawaii, Orange Lutheran, Pacifica/Oxnard and Loyola.

Last week's 41-0 victory over Loyola provided another example of Sierra Canyon's depth.

Quarterbacks Demarco Hernandez and Ian Patterson each threw two touchdown passes as the Trailblazers dominated from start to finish.

Sierra Canyon has now scored at least 28 points in every game this season and has held three opponents to 10 points or fewer.

That combination of offensive production and defensive consistency has kept the Trailblazers firmly among the nation's top 10 teams.

Serra Faces Its Biggest Challenge

Serra enters 3-3 and will be trying to produce one of California's biggest upsets.

The Cavaliers have a proud football tradition and regularly compete against some of Southern California's most talented programs.

Friday's game gives Serra an opportunity to change the direction of its season.

Sierra Canyon's national ranking and undefeated record make the Trailblazers the clear favorite, but Serra has the benefit of playing at home.

For the Cavaliers, a victory would provide an enormous boost entering the final weeks of the regular season.

Mission League Race Intensifies

Sierra Canyon has spent the first half of the season building a national championship résumé.

Now the Trailblazers must navigate the Mission League.

A seventh consecutive victory would keep Sierra Canyon undefeated and strengthen its position heading toward the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

Serra, meanwhile, can turn a difficult season into a memorable one by knocking off the nation's No. 9 team.

High School On SI will continue covering California high school football throughout the 2026 season, including rankings, scores and top performances.