The road to Maryland's high school football state championships continues Friday, Nov. 20, with several compelling MPSSAA quarterfinal matchups available through the NFHS Network.

The featured matchup sends Baltimore Polytechnic Institute to Ijamsville to face undefeated Oakdale, with a berth in the Class 3A state semifinals at stake.

The Engineers enter with momentum after eliminating previously unbeaten Towson, while Oakdale is attempting to preserve its perfect season.

Two other major Class 3A games highlight Friday's schedule: Westminster visits undefeated Guilford Park, and St. Charles travels to Milford Mill Academy.

All three matchups are listed on the NFHS Network's Maryland playoff schedule.

Baltimore Poly at Oakdale: Bears Put Perfect Season on the Line

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET

Oakdale (10-0) has been one of Maryland's most impressive teams throughout the 2026 season, and the Bears enter Friday's Class 3A quarterfinal with championship aspirations.

Oakdale advanced with a dominant 42-0 victory over North Hagerstown, extending its undefeated campaign and demonstrating the defensive strength that has helped define its season.

But Baltimore Poly arrives with momentum of its own.

The Engineers eliminated previously undefeated Towson 21-14 in the previous round, delivering one of the most significant results of the Maryland postseason.

That victory demonstrated Poly's ability to compete against an unbeaten opponent in a high-pressure playoff setting.

Now the Engineers have an opportunity to do it again.

Oakdale will attempt to use its home-field advantage and balanced attack to control the game, while Poly looks to create another upset and advance to the state semifinals.

The winner moves within one victory of reaching the Class 3A state championship game.

How to watch: NFHS Network — Baltimore Poly vs. Oakdale, Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Westminster at Guilford Park: Unbeaten Panthers Face Challenging Test

Kickoff: Approximately 6 p.m. ET

Guilford Park (11-0) has enjoyed a remarkable season, combining offensive firepower with an undefeated record.

The Panthers advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals with a 49-7 victory over Chesapeake of Anne Arundel County.

That convincing performance continued a season in which Guilford Park has emerged as one of Maryland's leading championship contenders.

Westminster (8-3), however, has already demonstrated its ability to win difficult postseason games.

The Owls defeated Franklin 22-14 in the previous round, earning an opportunity to challenge the undefeated Panthers.

Westminster will need to limit Guilford Park's scoring opportunities and avoid costly turnovers to keep the game competitive.

For the Panthers, Friday represents another opportunity to demonstrate that their undefeated season can continue all the way to the state championship.

How to watch: NFHS Network — Westminster vs. Guilford Park, Friday evening.

St. Charles at Milford Mill: Two Class 3A Contenders Meet

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. E.T.

St. Charles (10-1) and Milford Mill (9-1) enter Friday's Class 3A quarterfinal with outstanding records and legitimate championship aspirations.

St. Charles advanced with a dominant 42-0 victory over Stephen Decatur, while Milford Mill defeated New Town 20-6.

Both teams have demonstrated an ability to control games defensively, creating the possibility of a competitive quarterfinal.

St. Charles will attempt to carry its momentum into a difficult road matchup in Baltimore County.

Milford Mill, meanwhile, hopes to use its home-field advantage and defensive consistency to reach the state semifinals.

With both teams having lost only once, Friday's contest could become one of the most competitive games in Maryland's Class 3A bracket.

How to watch: NFHS Network — St. Charles vs. Milford Mill, Friday evening.

How to Watch Maryland High School Football Playoffs on NFHS Network

Friday's featured games are:

Looking for another game? Nearly every MPSSAA playoff game tonight is streaming live on the NFHS Network. Signup and watch the games(s) you want.

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All three are included in the NFHS Network's MPSSAA playoff listings.

Fans can find the games through the NFHS Network's Maryland high school football playoff schedule and select their preferred matchup.

The winners advance to the state semifinals as Maryland's postseason field continues to narrow.

High School On SI will continue covering the MPSSAA playoffs with updated brackets, scores, semifinal matchups and championship developments.