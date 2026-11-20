The Mississippi high school football playoffs continue Friday, Nov. 20, with 28 games across seven classifications and several undefeated teams attempting to keep their state championship dreams alive.

Among the featured matchups are Canton at Warren Central, Hancock at Hattiesburg and Aberdeen at Winona, three games that will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association's largest classifications, 5A through 7A, enter the second round, while Classes 1A through 4A move into the third round.

Friday's winners advance to the North and South state championship games scheduled for Nov. 27, with the seven state championship games set for Dec. 3-5 at Davis Wade Stadium on the campus of Mississippi State University.

Here's a closer look at three of Friday's biggest matchups and how fans can watch the action.

Canton at Warren Central: Vikings Put Perfect Season on the Line

Kickoff: 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET

Location: Vicksburg, Mississippi

Undefeated Warren Central (11-0) enters Friday's Class 6A playoff showdown as one of Mississippi's strongest state championship contenders.

The Vikings have been impressive throughout the season, combining consistent offensive production with a defense capable of controlling games.

Their postseason began with a convincing 36-0 victory over Grenada, a performance that demonstrated Warren Central's ability to dominate on both sides of the football.

Now the Vikings face Canton (9-2), which arrives with momentum following one of the more competitive games of the opening round.

The Tigers defeated Center Hill 21-17, surviving a difficult matchup to advance.

That victory gives Canton confidence heading into one of its toughest assignments of the season.

Warren Central will attempt to establish control early, while Canton looks to keep the game close and create opportunities for a potential upset.

The Vikings have a perfect record to protect, but the Tigers have demonstrated that they can win under postseason pressure.

WATCH LIVE: Canton vs. Warren Central Football

Hancock at Hattiesburg: Tigers Face Dangerous Class 6A Challenger

Kickoff: 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET

Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg (8-3) continues its pursuit of a Class 6A state championship Friday when the Tigers host Hancock (7-3).

Both teams advanced through competitive opening-round contests, setting up an intriguing matchup between two programs hoping to reach the South State championship game.

Hattiesburg survived a 34-29 victory over Pearl River Central in the opening round.

The Tigers demonstrated their ability to generate enough offense to win a close playoff contest, but they will be looking for a more complete performance against Hancock.

The Hawks advanced with a 28-23 victory over Terry, another game decided by a narrow margin.

That result demonstrated Hancock's ability to handle the pressure of a close postseason matchup.

Friday's game could come down to which team is more effective in the red zone and which defense can create timely stops.

Hattiesburg will look to take advantage of playing at home, while Hancock hopes to deliver another road victory and extend its postseason run.

With both teams coming off five-point victories, this has the potential to become one of the most competitive games in Mississippi's Class 6A bracket.

WATCH LIVE: Hancock vs. Hattiesburg Football

Aberdeen at Winona: Tigers Seek to Extend Undefeated Season

Kickoff: 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET

Location: Winona, Mississippi

Winona (12-0) has been one of Mississippi's most impressive teams this season, and the Tigers enter Friday's Class 3A quarterfinal with an undefeated record.

Winona advanced with a commanding 53-7 victory over Kossuth in the previous round, continuing a postseason run built on explosive offense and strong defensive performances.

Aberdeen (6-6), however, arrives with momentum after defeating O'Bannon 32-12.

The Bulldogs have an opportunity to deliver one of the biggest surprises of the Class 3A playoffs.

Winona will attempt to maintain the offensive consistency that has carried the Tigers through their first 12 victories.

Aberdeen must limit explosive plays, avoid turnovers and find ways to sustain possessions against a talented opponent.

For the Tigers, Friday represents another opportunity to move closer to a state championship appearance.

For Aberdeen, a victory would end an undefeated season and send the Bulldogs into the North State championship game.

WATCH LIVE: Aberdeen vs. Winona Football

How to Watch Mississippi High School Football Playoffs Tonight

All three featured games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, with kickoff at 7 p.m. Central (8 p.m. Eastern).

Canton at Warren Central — 7 p.m. CT

MHSAA Class 6A second round, Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Hancock at Hattiesburg — 7 p.m. CT

MHSAA Class 6A second round, Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Aberdeen at Winona — 7 p.m. CT

MHSAA Class 3A third round, Winona, Mississippi.

Looking for another game? Many Mississippi high school football playoff games tonight are streaming live on the NFHS Network. Sign up and watch the game or games you want.

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Friday's winners will advance to the North and South state championship games on Nov. 27, moving one victory closer to playing for a Mississippi state title.

High School On SI will continue covering the MHSAA playoffs with updated brackets, scores, semifinal matchups and state championship coverage.