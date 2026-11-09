Stat Stuffers: Top Football Playoff Performances From CIF First Round

Here are the best performances from the opening round of the high school football playoffs in the CIF Southern Section and LA City Section.

High School On SI will highlight these athletes every week. We call them Stat Stuffers, but there are levels to this ... you'll see.

Here are the best performances from this week's high school football games across the Southland.

VIDEO GAME NUMBERS

These performances are like something out of a video game. Only a few athletes per week will provide games worthy of this section.

RB, Brandon Hernandez, Panorama — Hernandez went off for 388 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a win over Verdugo Hills.

QB, Shawn Sanders, Paraclete — Sanders did just about everything, throwing for 331 yards and four touchdowns, rushing for 101 yards and another score, going 5-for-5 on PATs and even recording a 63-yard punt in a win over Summit.

QB, Bradley Cassier, St. Monica — Cassier completed 24 of 30 passes for 409 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Los Altos.

QB, Taylor Lee, Oxnard Pacifica — Lee threw for 346 yards and five touchdowns to lead Pacifica past Bishop Amat.

QB, Thaddeus Breaux, Hamilton — Breaux tossed six touchdown passes and threw for 308 yards in Hamilton's win over South Gate.

High school football shoutouts from the playoff’s opening round Friday night, including Rio Hondo Prep’s Christian Lee and Chaminade’s Hudson Manning.



I felt it on my heart to share my sentiments about Chaparral’s tragic and sudden loss of Connor Rios. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/2jyZXfuqtF — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) November 9, 2026

MONSTER GAMES

Rio Hondo Prep's Christian Lee ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries while adding 11 tackles on defense en route to a Division 8 win over Harvard-Westlake.

Dominik Hardy put together a big night for Calabasas, rushing for 276 yards in a win over Glendora. Ayden Bias was also tough to stop, running for 289 yards and three touchdowns for Bishop Amat in a loss to Oxnard Pacifica.

Joseph Lara continued to produce for Bonita, rushing for 224 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Great Oak. Great Oak's Trent Lux answered with 304 passing yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Marlon Watson ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns to help Inglewood defeat Huntington Beach. Teammate Lincoln Jahn added 255 passing yards and four touchdowns, while Huntington Beach quarterback Brady Edmunds threw for 379 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

King Exusdus made an impact on the ground for Sun Valley Poly, rushing for 174 yards and a touchdown in a win over Marshall. CJ Dickerson also had a productive outing, running for 203 yards in La Habra's win over Etiwanda.

Grady Long showed off his versatility for La Serna, rushing for 122 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 136 yards in a win over Valencia. Raphael Graham ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns to lead Cathedral past Cypress.

In the passing game, Star Thomas III accounted for four touchdowns for Orange, throwing for 334 yards and three scores while rushing for 149 yards and another touchdown in a loss to Chaparral. Kale Murphy threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns in Downey's win over Newbury Park.

Ryan Rakowski did a little bit of everything for Palos Verdes, completing 11 of 14 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 85 yards and another score in a win over Gardena Serra. Magnus Merriman threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns to lead Viewpoint past Hemet.

Aquinas freshman QB Josiah Whipp ran for 240 yards and three scores in a 42-13 Division 5 win over Salesian.

Bryce Johnson passed for 302 yards and a touchdown in South East's win over Fremont, while teammate Abel Carreles came through with four sacks. Dutch Burbidge threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns in Charter Oak's win over Vista del Lago.

Jack Norman had five catches for 181 yards in Dana Hills' win over Westlake. Alijah Royster made the most of his opportunities for Oxnard Pacifica, catching four passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns against Bishop Amat.

Long Beach Poly had plenty of standout performances in its win over Norco. Zion Anderson caught five passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns, Sammy Timu recorded two sacks and Landon Perkins returned a punt for a touchdown.

Ceasar Reyes made an impact on both sides of the ball for Garfield, recording two interceptions, including a pick-six, while rushing for 150 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Taft. Hudson Manning was a force for Chaminade, recording four sacks in a win over Corona del Mar.

Chaminade teammate Elijah Williams delivered the game-winning pick-six against Corona del Mar. Blake Shingleton also deserves a shoutout after recording two sacks for Quartz Hill in its win over Hart.

Weston Reis returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown in Palos Verdes' win over Gardena Serra, while Gianni Haynes took an interception 80 yards to the house in Cathedral's win over Cypress.

On special teams, Trevor Koko made field goals of 35 and 38 yards in San Juan Hills' win over Tustin. Koko is now 10 of 11 on field-goal attempts this season.

Kaden Nesen came through in the clutch for Oaks Christian, drilling a 38-yard field goal at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime against Temecula Valley. Oaks Christian ultimately lost. Mateo Akerman connected from 44 yards for Corona del Mar in its loss to Chaminade.