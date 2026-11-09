Vote: Who Should Be High School On SI National Athlete of the Week? (Nov. 2-8)

High school athletes across the country delivered huge performances during the week of Nov. 2-8, from a 364-yard receiving game by Brevik Hill of Grants Pass (Oregon) to Andrew Corder helping lead De La Salle Collegiate (Michigan) to a historic three-peat.

Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Eli Larson of St. Croix Lutheran (MN) football. Larson scored seven touchdowns—including a 51-yard game-winner—as St. Croix Lutheran edged Minneapolis North, 55-50.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 15. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Chris Allen, SR, Frisco Heritage (TX) Football

Allen threw for 381 yards with four touchdowns in a 59-52 victory over Frisco Lebanon Trail.

Jackie Brownlee, JR, Egg Harbor (NJ) Girls Soccer

Brownlee netted five goals in a 7-2 win over Southern.

Brody Buxton, JR, Prosser (WA) Football

Buxton had six receptions for 123 yards and four touchdowns as Prosser blanked Ridgefield, 41-0. Prosser quarterback Daniel Diaz threw six touchdowns in the game.

Brayden Cash, SR, Bibb County (AL) Football

Cash, a Jacksonville State baseball commit, passed for 219 yards and three touchdowns while running for 196 yards and two more scores in a 41-0 shutout of Slocomb.

Abraham Castro, JR, Glencoe (OR) Football

Castro was a workhorse in a 54-41 win over South Salem, carrying the ball 56 times for 433 yards and six touchdowns.

Andrew Corder, SR, De La Salle Collegiate (MI) Boys Soccer

Corder netted a pair of goals in a 3-2 victory over St. Joseph in the Division 2 Final, securing the program’s third straight state championship. De La Salle Collegiate is the only big-school team in Michigan history to three-peat.

Geno Currie, JR, Sharpsville (PA) Football

Currie piled up 315 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 53-48 win over Seneca.

J.B. Davis, SR, East Surry (NC) Football

Davis fired four touchdown passes and added two scores on the ground in a 46-36 victory over Wheatmore.

Victor Ekpo, SR, Wylie East (TX) Football

Ekpo needed just 14 carries to run for 241 yards and three touchdowns as Wylie East survived a shootout with Lakeview Centennial, 49-42.

Brevik Hill, SR, Grants Pass (OR) Football

Hill did all he could in a 46-35 loss to Wells, catching 12 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns.

Laney Jones, SR, Canyon (TX) Volleyball

Jones had 25 kills in a five-set victory over Randall in a Class 4A Division II regional semifinal.

Taylor Lee, SR, Oxnard Pacifica (CA) Football

Lee, a Portland State commit, threw for 346 yards and five touchdowns as Oxnard Pacifica edged Bishop Amat, 56-50.

Hudson Manning, SR, Chaminade (CA) Football

Manning dominated with four sacks in a 20-17 win over Corona del Mar.

Kate Meier, SO, JSerra Catholic (CA) Flag Football

Meier fired four touchdown passes as JSerra Catholic completed a second straight undefeated season with a 40-14 rout of Newport Harbor in the Southern Section Open Division championship game.

Tre’Gan Mickler, SR, Spartanburg (SC) Football

Mickler had eight receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-31 upset win over River Bluff.

Cedric Mitchell, SR, Highland (ID) Football

Mitchell, an Idaho State commit, had 32 carries for 229 yards and two touchdowns with two receptions for 30 yards in a 28-14 victory over Eagle. The Idaho State commit has 1,512 yards from scrimmage this season.

Elijah Roberts, SR, Addison (AL) Football

Roberts accounted for six total touchdowns—three passing, three rushing—in a 55-13 rout of Fayetteville.

Rylee Smith, SR, Smoky Mountain (NC) Football

Smith threw for 385 yards and seven touchdowns as Smoky Mountain took down North Buncombe, 58-34.

Harper Wendlick, JR, Divine Savior Holy Angels (WI) Volleyball

Wendlick led the way with 20 kills in a straight-sets win over Bay Port to clinch the program’s fourth Division 1 title in five seasons.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com