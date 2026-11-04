Playoff football has arrived in Southern California, and the CIF Los Angeles City Section brackets are set.

A total of 56 programs have qualified across four divisions. The Open Division, the City Section's highest classification, features eight teams, while Divisions 1, 2 and 3 each have 16.

The biggest question entering the postseason: Can anyone knock off defending Open Division champion Carson?

The Colts are the No. 1 seed and the team everyone else is chasing. Meanwhile, Division 1 features several legitimate championship contenders, and the City Section's playoff selection system has sparked some debate.

Here is a closer look at the top storylines entering the first round of the 2026 CIF LA City Section football playoffs.

Can Anyone Beat Carson in the Open Division?

Carson enters the postseason as the favorite to win the Open Division championship.

Being the No. 1 seed and defending champion means every team in the bracket will be eager to knock off the Colts. Several have additional reasons to want a shot at Carson.

No. 8 Palisades enters its opening-round matchup against Carson as a heavy underdog. The Dolphins will look to pull off a major upset and eliminate the defending champions.

No. 2 San Pedro, which lost 35-0 to Carson earlier this season, would welcome another opportunity against the Colts. With the teams on opposite sides of the bracket, a rematch could come in the championship game.

No. 6 Crenshaw also has unfinished business with Carson after losing 36-0 to the Colts in last year's championship game. A postseason rematch would give the Cougars an opportunity to avenge that defeat.

Then there's Birmingham.

The Patriots were considered one of the favorites to reach the 2025 Open Division championship game, potentially setting up a showdown with Carson. Instead, Birmingham was upset by No. 7 Crenshaw and never got its chance.

This year, Birmingham is on the same side of the bracket as Carson.

If Birmingham defeats King/Drew and Carson gets past Palisades, the long-awaited matchup between one of the City Section's traditional powers and its defending champion will finally take place.

King/Drew, Cleveland and Dorsey are also relatively new to the Open Division picture.

King/Drew made its first appearance in 2025, Dorsey debuted in 2024, and Cleveland is making its Open Division debut this year.

All three programs have something to prove and would relish the opportunity to knock off the Colts.

Ultimately, Carson enters the playoffs with championship expectations. Anything short of another title would be a disappointment for a program that has established itself as the team to beat.

That's plenty of pressure to carry into the postseason.

Division 1 Features Several Championship Contenders

While the Open Division has a clear favorite, the Division 1 bracket appears much more wide open.

No. 6 Garfield is among the leading contenders after finishing the regular season 9-1.

The Bulldogs feature a run-first offense that is notoriously difficult to stop, led by senior running back Ceasar Reyes, one of the City Section's top players.

Garfield's placement as the No. 6 seed has also generated discussion about whether the Bulldogs deserved a higher position in the bracket.

No. 1 Kennedy is another championship contender.

The Cougars enter the postseason 10-0 with an explosive offense. Coach Troy Cassidy has turned Kennedy into one of the City Section's top programs.

No. 2 Hamilton also has a legitimate shot at the title.

The Yankees feature two nationally recruited sophomores in four-star quarterback Thaddeus Breaux and three-star athlete Le'Kai Morgan. Both have the talent to create problems for opposing defenses throughout the postseason.

No. 5 Marshall is another unbeaten team entering the playoffs with plenty of momentum.

The Barristers are 10-0 and feature an explosive offense led by senior quarterback Nate Cadet.

Other teams capable of making noise include No. 3 Venice, No. 7 Bell and No. 12 Sun Valley Poly.

With so many potential contenders, Division 1 could produce some of the most competitive matchups of the City Section playoffs.

Is the LA City Section Playoff Selection System Fair?

When the 2026 CIF LA City Section playoff brackets were released, most of the reaction centered on excitement about the opportunity to compete for a championship.

But the selections also generated complaints.

The biggest concern involved two programs that finished the regular season 0-10 but still qualified for the playoffs, while other teams with victories were left out entirely.

The City Section uses computer rankings to help determine playoff selections and seeding. Those rankings account for strength of schedule and the quality of opponents.

As a result, a team that finishes 0-10 against difficult competition can rank ahead of a program with several victories against weaker opponents.

That approach is designed to reward teams for the level of competition they face rather than relying strictly on win-loss records.

Still, not everyone agrees with the results.

The debate raises an interesting question about competitive equity: Should a winless team that played a difficult schedule earn a postseason berth ahead of a team that won multiple games against weaker competition?

It's a discussion likely to continue as the City Section playoffs get underway.

Full Playoff Brackets Below

2026 CIF LA CITY SECTION PLAYOFF BRACKETS pic.twitter.com/pBOWQ11gPk — City Section News (@LACitySection) October 31, 2026