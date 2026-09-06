Stat Stuffers: Top Performances from Week 2 in CIF High School Football

Here are the best performances from Week 2, which includes games covered Thursday through Saturday (September 3-5).

High School On SI will highlight these athletes every week. We call them Stat Stuffers, but there are levels to this ... you'll see.

VIDEO GAME NUMBERS

These performances are like something out of a video game. Only a few athletes per week will provide games worthy of this section.

RB, AJ McBean, Gardena Serra, Sr. — McBean ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns in the Cavs' comeback 34-23 victory over Los Alamitos. McBean has amassed 100 or more yards in every game this season.

1-0 again great team win vs. Los Alamitos and onto the next… O line did their thing @larrylegendary_ @Pjfaaoso54 @55_duzwork @Dar1ington_ @ace_taylor77

26 carries 179 yards 3 td pic.twitter.com/5RqSqWyYKQ — A.J. McBean (@ajmcbean11) September 5, 2026

QB, Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes, Sr. — The Nevada commit scored five touchdowns, running for three and passing for two, in a 35-20 win over Carson. He tallied 156 yards passing and 70 yards rushing.

RB, Rocky Martinez, Redondo Union, Sr. — Martinez set a school record with 306 yards rushing and a touchdown in a 42-28 victory over Culver City.

MONSTER GAMES

Crespi QB Chase Curren scored four touchdowns (two rushing, two passing) in the Celts' comeback win over St. Francis. He was 17 of 21 passing for 230 yards.

Hart's Chase Madrid had eight tackles and two interceptions in a setback to Pacifica/Oxnard.

San Clemente QB Preston Beck was 18 of 20 for 233 yards and three total TDs (two rushing, one passing). Declan Sawyers returned a fumble for a TD in the Tritons' win over Chaparral.

Bishop Amat's Justin Clinton ran for 119 yards and a touchdown in the Lancers win over Valencia. Kory Minor's ball club is 3-0.

RB Ryan Christianson ran for 165 yards on 32 carries with a touchdown to pace Orange Lutheran to a big win over Basha (AZ).

Agoura's George Hastings did a little bit of everything in the Chargers' win over Thousand Oaks. He had 10 carries for 55 yards, six receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown, six tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

Loyola linebacker Kane Casani had three sacks and double-digit tackles in the Cubs' win over Mira Costa.

QB Grady Long of La Serna led the Lancers to a big win over Salesian thank to 217 yards passing and a touchdown. He also ran for two touchdowns.

QB Seth Solorio threw seven touchdowns in San Pedro's win over Westchester.

QB Bryce Johnson of South East passed for 223 yards and added 94 yards with his legs to score three total touchdowns in a win over Fremont.

Nolan Scott of Corona del Mar recorded a sack, one interception and 65 receiving yards on offense in a big win over Edison.

One of the City Section's top players, Elyjah Staples, had 21 tackles and scored on a blocked punt in a loss to Mayfair.

QB Star Thomas of Orange threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns (and also ran for a TD) in a 40-9 win over Elsinore.

JSerra brothers, William and Sam Fredericksen, each ran for two touchdowns in the Lions' win over Crean Lutheran. William gained 138 yards on 27 carries.

Tustin's Hayden Koo deserves a shoutout for playing QB in place of injured Ayden Edwards. Koo led the Tillers to a narrow 16-13 win over Long Beach Poly.

Granada Hills' Myles Cross ran for 78 yard and three touchdowns in a narrow win over Palisades. Cross also sealed the victory with an interception late in the game.

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