Top 25 CIF Southern Section Football Scoreboard, Notable Stats From Week 2

Below is a look at how the High School On SI Top 25 teams fared in the second week of competition in the CIF Southern Section, which is Week 2.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 3

Palos Verdes 35, Carson 20: Ryan Rakowski threw two touchdowns and ran for three more in a dominating win for South Bay supremacy.

Oak Hills 25, Rancho Cucamonga 17: A stunner. The Bulldogs serve Rancho Cucamonga its first loss of the season.

Bishop Amat 49, Valencia 10: The Lancers move to 3-0 after a dominating win. Amat totaled 310 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground.

Corona del Mar 27, Edison 7: The CdM defense had four interceptions. Hudson Zinone returned an interception for a touchdown. The SeaKings are 3-0.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 4

Santa Margarita 55, Highland 7: The Eagles take care of business and will stay at No. 1 this week. QB Fletch Palmer threw two TDs.

St. John Bosco 26, Pittsburg 14: The Braves were down 14-0 but rallied to victory after scoring 26 straight.

Mater Dei 38, Valor Christian (CO) 22: The Monarchs played three QBs in the victory: Russell Sekona, Cameron Pooley and freshman Paytyn Guess.

Folsom 35, Mission Viejo 21: The Diablos won this game in 2025, 53-14. But this year, it was all Folsom. Brody Rudnicki threw three TDs for Folsom.

Orange Lutheran 23, Basha (AZ) 17: That's two wins for the Lancers, and they did it in all phases. The QB threw a TD, the running back ran for 122 yards on 28 carries, and the defense scored a TD.

JSerra 37, Crean Lutheran 29: Good win for the Lions. Crean loses a big step-up game for its program.

Pacifica/Oxnard 39, Hart 20: Isaiah Phelps ran for 97 yards on 13 carries and two TDs.

San Clemente 32, Chaparral 20: The Tritons go on the road and get a quality win — move to 3-0.

Gardena Serra 34, Los Alamitos 23: AJ McBean was at it again, running for three touchdowns and 175 yards. Serra was trailing 17-6 at halftime.

Faith Lutheran (NV) 35, Damien 31: The Spartans fall in Nevada.

Norco 49, Orange Vista 0: The Cougars move to 3-0. Etiwanda and Santa Margarita next, respectively.

Centennial (AZ) 22, Servite 14: The Friars lose at home to a top-ranked team from Arizona.

Tustin 16, Long Beach Poly 13: Hayden Koo played QB and the defense stepped up in a big win that could provide a big confident boost for the Tillers.

Westlake 49, Chatsworth 14: Freshman Hendrix Tucker threw three touchdowns. WR Charles Davis catch two touchdowns.

Huntington Beach 31, Long Beach Wilson 6: Oilers are 3-0. QBBrady Edmunds is making it look easy.