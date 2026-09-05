Top 25 CIF Southern Section Football Scoreboard, Notable Stats From Week 2
Below is a look at how the High School On SI Top 25 teams fared in the second week of competition in the CIF Southern Section, which is Week 2.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 3
Palos Verdes 35, Carson 20: Ryan Rakowski threw two touchdowns and ran for three more in a dominating win for South Bay supremacy.
Oak Hills 25, Rancho Cucamonga 17: A stunner. The Bulldogs serve Rancho Cucamonga its first loss of the season.
Bishop Amat 49, Valencia 10: The Lancers move to 3-0 after a dominating win. Amat totaled 310 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground.
Corona del Mar 27, Edison 7: The CdM defense had four interceptions. Hudson Zinone returned an interception for a touchdown. The SeaKings are 3-0.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 4
Santa Margarita 55, Highland 7: The Eagles take care of business and will stay at No. 1 this week. QB Fletch Palmer threw two TDs.
St. John Bosco 26, Pittsburg 14: The Braves were down 14-0 but rallied to victory after scoring 26 straight.
Mater Dei 38, Valor Christian (CO) 22: The Monarchs played three QBs in the victory: Russell Sekona, Cameron Pooley and freshman Paytyn Guess.
Folsom 35, Mission Viejo 21: The Diablos won this game in 2025, 53-14. But this year, it was all Folsom. Brody Rudnicki threw three TDs for Folsom.
Orange Lutheran 23, Basha (AZ) 17: That's two wins for the Lancers, and they did it in all phases. The QB threw a TD, the running back ran for 122 yards on 28 carries, and the defense scored a TD.
JSerra 37, Crean Lutheran 29: Good win for the Lions. Crean loses a big step-up game for its program.
Pacifica/Oxnard 39, Hart 20: Isaiah Phelps ran for 97 yards on 13 carries and two TDs.
San Clemente 32, Chaparral 20: The Tritons go on the road and get a quality win — move to 3-0.
Gardena Serra 34, Los Alamitos 23: AJ McBean was at it again, running for three touchdowns and 175 yards. Serra was trailing 17-6 at halftime.
Faith Lutheran (NV) 35, Damien 31: The Spartans fall in Nevada.
Norco 49, Orange Vista 0: The Cougars move to 3-0. Etiwanda and Santa Margarita next, respectively.
Centennial (AZ) 22, Servite 14: The Friars lose at home to a top-ranked team from Arizona.
Tustin 16, Long Beach Poly 13: Hayden Koo played QB and the defense stepped up in a big win that could provide a big confident boost for the Tillers.
Westlake 49, Chatsworth 14: Freshman Hendrix Tucker threw three touchdowns. WR Charles Davis catch two touchdowns.
Huntington Beach 31, Long Beach Wilson 6: Oilers are 3-0. QBBrady Edmunds is making it look easy.
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal