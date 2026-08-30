Stat Stuffers: Top Performances from Week 1 in CIF High School Football

High school football in the CIF Southern Section has officially kicked off, and the opening week brought a bevy of unreal performances. But as the season continues, the games will only get bigger; the numbers will only get more impressive; and the wins will only mean more.

Here are the best performances from Week 1, which includes games covered Thursday through Saturday (Aug. 28-30).

High School On SI will highlight these athletes every week. We call them Stat Stuffers, but there are levels to this ... you'll see.

VIDEO GAME NUMBERS

These performances are like something out of a video game. Only a few athletes per week will provide games worthy of this section.

RB, Maliq Allen, St. John Bosco, Sr. — Allen anchored the Braves' win over Roman Catholic (PA) thanks to his 130 yards rushing and three TDs. He also added a receiving TD.

QB, Lequand Jackson, Baldwin Park, Sr. — 'Jack Jack' threw for 263 yards and five touchdowns in a big win over Rowland. He also added 115 yards on the ground.

QB, Nicholas Hoang, Culver City, Sr. — This is not a typo: The senior lefty passed for 490 yards and six TDs in a win over King/Drew.

MONSTER GAMES

Palos Verdes QB Ryan Rakowski was nearly perfect, throwing for 306 yards and three touchdowns on 15 of 17 passing in a narrow 21-18 victory over Bishop Moore (FL). Teammate Jalen Flowers had two interceptions in the game.

Tustin's Jeremiah Williams recorded three sacks in a win over Foothill. Crenshaw freshman Jason Grant Jr. had three interceptions in a win over Long Beach Jordan.

Harvard-Westlake's Dylan Fullmer had an 87-yard kickoff return for a TD, added another 55-yard kickoff return, plus a running touchdown in the Wolverines' win over Palisades.

AJ McBean got Gardena Serra back in the win column over Hamilton after running for 135 yards and three touchdowns.

Westlake QB Ford Green tossed for 257 yards and four touchdowns in a win over crosstown rival Agoura.

Pacifica/Oxnard QB Taylor Lee threw five touchdowns in a 52-27 win over San Diego Lincoln. He's up to nine in two games. He threw 53 last year.

Damien sophomore QB Anthony Randolph has filled the shoes for former standout QB Isaiah Arriaza well. Randolph threw four TDs with no interceptions in a nice 27-21 win over Vista Murrieta.

QB Julian Medina threw for 299 yards and three TDs in a 56-7 win over Colony.

Castaic is 2-0 thanks to the QB play of Cody King, who threw for 219 yards and four TDs in a big win over Littlerock. His go-to target Lincoln Kusumi had five catches for 121 yards and two TDs.

Sierra Canyon RB Jaxsen Stokes, a Cal commit, ran for 177 yards on 26 carries to pace the Trailblazers offense to a win in Florida against Chaminade-Madonna.

Trevor Vaivao ran for 192 yards and four scores on just 11 carries in Ocean View High's 43-20 win over Peninsula.

Moorpark QB Dawson Armstrong threw for 337 yards and three TDs on 18 of 30 passing to anchor a win over Camarillo. His teammate Davis Benson had six catches for 133 yards and two scores.

Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks moves to 2-0 after RB Noel Washington ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Alemany.

El Toro's Bryce Thacker hauled in 11 passes for 130 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Marina.

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