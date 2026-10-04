Stat Stuffers: Top Performances from Week 6 in CIF High School Football

Here are the best performances from Week 6, which includes games covered Thursday through Saturday (October 1-3).

High School On SI will highlight these athletes every week. We call them Stat Stuffers, but there are levels to this ... you'll see.

I was at Santa Margarita Friday morning for CBS-LA to see how the Eagles do things in Orange County.



I asked QB Fletch Palmer who has the better arm: him or his Dad, Carson Palmer?



He didn’t even hesitate 😂 pic.twitter.com/zp9Yai1pKI — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) October 3, 2026

Here are the best performances from this week's games across the Southland.

VIDEO GAME NUMBERS

These performances are like something out of a video game. Only a few athletes per week will provide games worthy of this section.

RB, Ceasar Reyes, Garfield, Sr. — Reyes was on another planet Friday night, running for 374 yards and five touchdowns on 39 carries in a win over Bell.

QB, Eiler King, San Juan Hills, Sr. — King threw for 473 yards and seven touchdowns in the Stallions' win over Los Alamitos.

QB, Jered Smith, Verdugo Hills, Sr. — Smith accounted for seven touchdowns through the air, throwing for 417 yards in a win over Monroe.

RB, Tru Warrior Casas, Fairfax, Sr. — Casas ran for 367 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Westchester.

QB, Trevor Scott, Long Beach Poly, So. — Scott made quite the sophomore debut, throwing for 289 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Lakewood.

MONSTER GAMES

QB Evan McCalister threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 of 11 passes. He also ran for 40 yards and a touchcown in Valencia's win over Saugus. His go-to target was teammate Michael Wilder, who had 147 yards and two TDs.

Gardena Serra's AJ McBean ran for 266 yards and three touchdowns in a setback to Bishop Amat.

Chase Curren of Crespi completed 10 of 11 passes for 191 yards and four touchdowns in the Celts' win over La Salle.

Orange Lutheran QB Reagan Toki threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns in the Lancers' win over Servite.

Ryan Christianson ran for 114 yards and four touchdowns to help Orange Lutheran beat Servite.

Oliver White of Crespi returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and added six tackles in the win over La Salle.

Dane Weber made his first appearance of the season for Chaparral after dealing with an injury and wasted no time making an impact. He threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 120 yards and another score in the win over Murrieta Valley.

San Pedro QB Seth Solorio completed 13 of 17 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns in the win over Banning.

Luke Frith caught eight passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns in San Juan Hills' win over Los Alamitos.

Tahj Skinner of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame threw three touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown in the win over Chaminade.

Mica Weaver also came up big for Notre Dame, catching touchdown passes of 50 and 51 yards against Chaminade.

Maliq Allen ran for 180 yards and three touchdowns in St. John Bosco's win over JSerra.

Malik Allen breaks for 22-yard TD run. St. John Bosco takes 20-0 lead over JSerra (PAT no good). pic.twitter.com/9sLV0vALJs — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) October 3, 2026

Bosco's Dorian Franklin also made an impact defensively, recording two interceptions.

Dominic Golia of West Torrance threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns in the win over North Torrance.

Jaden Jefferson passed for 219 yards and four touchdowns in Corona Centennial's win over Vista Murrieta.

Shawn Sanders of Paraclete did a little bit of everything in the win over St. Paul. He passed for 205 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 188 yards and two scores and went 7-for-7 on PATs.

Talon Spencer accounted for four touchdowns in Capistrano Valley's win over La Habra, throwing for two and running for two.

Matix Frithsmith of Hart ran for 160 yards and four touchdowns in the Indians' win over Golden Valley.

Kayden Phillips ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns in Anaheim Canyon's win over St. Margaret's.

Jaxsen Stokes of Sierra Canyon ran for 121 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Oxnard Pacifica.

Braeden Villegas caught four passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns in San Pedro's win over Banning.

Orange Lutheran's Raiden Velasquez caught four passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Servite.

Michael Farinas of Chaparral caught four passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in the win over Murrieta Valley.

Xavier Brooks of Laguna Beach recorded two sacks and blocked a field goal in the win over Troy.

Turner Odell of Chino Hills returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the win over Damien.

Evan Rojas of Los Altos returned an interception for a touchdown and ran for 98 yards in the win over West Covina.

Isaia Vandermade of Santa Margarita had two of the Eagles' seven sacks in the win over Mater Dei.

Maddox Mataele recorded two sacks for Mission Viejo in the win over Edison.

Adonis Washington of South East had nine solo tackles against Huntington Park.

Colin Elia of Temecula Valley made three field goals, including a 49-yarder, and had two punts land inside the 10-yard line in the win over Corona Santiago.

Jake Martin of Santa Margarita blocked a field goal and pressured the kicker into another miss in the win over Mater Dei.

Dominik Hardy of Calabasas threw for 255 yards and a touchdown in the win over Oak Park.

Kingston Celifie caught eight passes for 103 yards for Calabasas against Oak Park.

William Bryant of Chino Hills ran for 142 yards and a touchdown in the win over Damien.

Christian Reis ran for 117 yards and three touchdowns in Palos Verdes' win over Long Beach Millikan.

Amir Morton of Crespi ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the win over La Salle.

Moyosoreoluwa Odebunmi ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland's win over Birmingham.

Eric Wright of South East ran for 155 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Huntington Park.