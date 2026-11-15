Stat Stuffers: Top Football Playoff Performances From CIF Quarterfinals

Here are the best performances from the quarterfinals of the high school football playoffs in the CIF Southern Section and LA City Section.

High School On SI will highlight these athletes every week. We call them Stat Stuffers, but there are levels to this ... you'll see.

VIDEO GAME NUMBERS

These performances are like something out of a video game. Only a few athletes per week will provide games worthy of this section.

QB, Jaden Jefferson, Corona Centennial — Jefferson accounted for five touchdowns, throwing four touchdown passes while rushing for 158 yards and another score in the win over Mater Dei.

QB, Bryce Johnson, South East — Johnson threw for 377 yards and four touchdowns to lead South East to a win over L.A. Wilson.

QB, Chris Fields III, Carson — Fields put together a six-touchdown performance, throwing for four scores and running for two more in Carson's win over Palisades.

QB, Dane Weber, Chaparral — Weber did it through the air and on the ground, passing for 228 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 133 yards and another score in the win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

QB, Ian Ditch, Mary Star — Ditch delivered when it mattered most, throwing for 201 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown pass as time expired in a win over Muir.

FINAL: Mary Star 27, Muir 26



Seth Guevara wins it for the Stars as time expires. @SGVNSports pic.twitter.com/5golbayqa3 — Gabriel Duarte (@GabrielNDuarte_) November 14, 2026

MONSTER GAMES

George Hastings powered Agoura past Charter Oak with a monster rushing performance, totaling 244 yards and two touchdowns. Salvador Villa also had a big night on the ground, running for 191 yards and a touchdown in Simi Valley's win over Temecula Valley.

Michael Farinas made an impact in multiple ways for Chaparral, rushing for 79 yards and three touchdowns, scoring on a two-point conversion and catching five passes for 65 yards in the win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. Maliq Allen added 160 rushing yards and two touchdowns for St. John Bosco in its win over Orange Lutheran.

Kristopher Biggers found the end zone three times, rushing for 132 yards and three touchdowns in Riverside North's win over Fountain Valley. Riverside North's victory also featured a big special-teams performance from Raymond Dillon Jr., who returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

Raphael Graham scored four touchdowns for Cathedral in its loss to La Habra, while Ceasar Reyes carried the load for Garfield with 46 carries for 245 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Venice.

FINAL



La Habra 41

Cathedral 35



Walkoff!!



DJ Mitchell scores on 49-yard scramble on the final play!!@ocvarsity @DJ_Mitchell1X @LaHabraFootball pic.twitter.com/JQm9GwmHZW — David Delgado🇪🇨 (@DavidDelgado_OC) November 14, 2026

Trevor Scott accounted for four touchdowns for Long Beach Poly, throwing for two scores and running for two more in a win over Edison. Edison had a special-teams highlight of its own, as Blaise Burwell returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

Connor Petrov threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Simi Valley past Temecula Valley. Vito Schiada also had a productive playoff outing, passing for 251 yards and three touchdowns in St. Francis' win over Calabasas.

Jack Hurst put up big numbers despite Laguna Beach's loss to Foothill, throwing for 365 yards and three touchdowns. Jonah Tuaniga threw four touchdown passes to help Long Beach Millikan defeat Barstow.

Hamilton's Thaddeus Breaux came through in an overtime win over El Camino Real, passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 75 yards and another score.

Tristan Brown caught six passes for 151 yards and a touchdown for Mater Dei in its loss to Corona Centennial. Delano Rock added four catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in St. Francis' win over Calabasas, while Mahki Huff caught five passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns for Mary Star against Muir.

Isaiah Phelps was a two-way standout for Oxnard Pacifica, recording 10 solo tackles while rushing for 169 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Chaminade. Elyjah Staples also made an impact on both sides of the ball for Marquez, recording 10 solo tackles and an interception while catching four passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Franklin.

This has #SCTop10 written all over it. Corona Centennial's Malaki Davis bulldozes a Mater Dei player before hurdling another en route to a TD run. 🤯



cc: @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/0NuWKeXEqD — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) November 14, 2026

Eric Wright came up with two interceptions for South East in its win over L.A. Wilson. Ethan Harrington recorded two sacks for Sierra Canyon in its win over Mission Viejo.

Chaminade's Hudson Manning added two sacks in the loss to Pacifica, setting a school record with 21.5 sacks on the season. Aydan Steen contributed two tackles for loss in Santa Margarita's win over San Clemente.

On special teams, Trevor Koko connected on three field goals from 29, 41 and 20 yards in San Juan Hills' win over Rancho Cucamonga. Dylan Moreno was also busy, making four field goals in San Pedro's win over Dorsey.

Dalton Lang came through with a 35-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to help Villa Park defeat Newport Harbor.