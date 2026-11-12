CIF Southern Section D2 Football Playoffs Loaded With QB Talent

The CIF Southern Section Division 2 football playoff field is loaded with talented quarterbacks, which makes the tournament particularly interesting as Friday night's quarterfinals kick off.

All eight quarterbacks are good, but there are six names that are likely to be playing on Saturdays, some at a very high level. The matchups between the eight programs vying for another weekend in November as they pursue CIF glory is interesting enough, but the QB matchups heighten the billing.

One of MANY great topics from Monday night's FATTAL FACTOR with @ChemicalAT. The QBs in the D2 quarterfinals are UNREAL!



"I'll go to war with the D2 QBs over the D1 QBs ... and the coaches deep down in D1 would, too..." -Aram



MORE IN FULL EP: https://t.co/hc43sCNDty pic.twitter.com/SvMpX9wqjb — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) November 12, 2026

The Matchups

Chaparral (7-4) at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks (8-3)

San Juan Hills (9-2) at Rancho Cucamonga (8-3)

Inglewood (9-1) at Palos Verdes (10-1)

Chaminade (8-3) at Pacifica/Oxnard (9-2)

The Quarterbacks

Palos Verdes QB Ryan Rakowski. | Peter Zhan

Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes, Sr. (Nevada)

Rakowski has thrown for 2,283 yards and 24 touchdowns this season, completing 73% of his passes. He's also rushed for eight TDs. The four-year starter has been a standout since he was a freshman and has amassed nearly 9,000 yards passing, 95 touchdowns and more than 2,000 yards rushing (with 29 TDs) on the ground.

Rakowski has led PV to back to back CIF finals in 2024 (D5) and 2025 (D3).

Taylor Lee, Pacifica/Oxnard, Sr. (Portland State)

Lee has put together one of the most productive seasons among the remaining Division 2 quarterbacks, throwing for 2,757 yards and 34 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He has completed 144 of 241 passes (59.8%) and added three rushing touchdowns.

Lee really burst onto the scene as a junior when he threw for 4,059 yards and 53 TDs last season.

Chaparral QB Dane Weber. | Joe Duncan

Dane Weber, Chaparral, Sr. (Cal)

Weber can do it with his arm and legs. Since returning from injury, he's tossed for 1,561 yards and 14 TDs with just one interception in six games. He's also tallied 505 yards rushing with nine touchdowns.

Tahj Skinner, Notre Dame Sherman Oaks, Sr.

Skinner has been a candidate for Breakout Player of the Year this fall, throwing for 1,602 yards adn 21 TDs as a first-year starter. However, it's worth mentioning that freshman West Dunton played QB in the team's first-round playoff win over Capistrano Valley while Skinner moved to wide receiver and caught 10 passes for 107 yards and a TD. Dunton threw two TDs.

Trey Towns Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Jr.

Towns Jr. seems to be on a mission. The Cougars have won six straight games with Towns Jr. at the controls, who has 1,503 yards passing, 14 TDs and just two picks on the season. According to On3/Rivals, he has offers to Nebraska, Ohio State and Florida, among many others.

Chaminade QB Jeremy Mellalieu. | Samuel Mawanda

Jeremy Mellalieu, Chaminade, So.

Mellalieu has not lost as a starter this season. He was sidelined with an injury midseason, but since returning the Eagles have become more dangerous. Mellalieu is the youngest quarterback left in the field, but his game is that of a savvy veteran with 1,528 yards passing and 14 TDs in eight games.

Lincoln Jahn, Inglewood, Jr.

Jahn has thrown for 2,423 yards and 26 touchdowns against five interceptions while completing 61% of his passes. Jahn has offers from Purdue and Syracuse.

Parker Armstrong, San Juan Hills, Sr.

Armstrong has been fantastic for the Stallions in a backup role. Eiler King was the starter to start the year but sustained a hand injury that thrusted Armstrong into the starter midseason. In eight games, Armstrong has thrown for 1,016 yads and eight touchdowns.