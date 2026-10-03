Top 25 CIF Southern Section Football Scoreboard From Week 6 (League Play)

League play is officially underway ...

Below is a look at how the High School On SI Top 25 teams fared in the CIF Southern Section after Week 6.

THURSDAY, OCT. 1

Corona Centennial 65, Vista Murrieta 14: The Huskies get back into the win column and are 1-0 in league play thanks to four TD passes from QB Jaden Jefferson.

Chaparral 52, Murrieta Valley 14: Dane Weber throws for 200 yards and three TDs, and adds 120 yards running with one TD in his return from injury.

FRIDAY, OCT. 2

Santa Margarita14 , Mater Dei 7: Eagles shutout Mater Dei in final three quarters.

St. John Bosco 40, JSerra 14: Maliq Allen scored four touchdowns.

Sierra Canyon 41, Loyola 0: Trailblazers were up 34-0 at halftime.

Orange Lutheran 56, Servite 21: Lancers start Trinity League play 1-0.

Mission Viejo 42, Edison 14: Diablos take care of business at home.

San Clemente 28, Yorba Linda 0: The Tritons remain unbeaten with an impressive shutout win.

Pacifica/Oxnard 38, Oaks Christian 17: Pacifica bounces back after a loss to Sierra Canyon. Oaks Christian is winless this season.

Palos Verdes 42, LB Millikan 7: No surprise, Sea Kings roll.

Corona del Mar 24, Villa Park 10: CdM remains unbeaten.

Norco 24, Murrieta Mesa 14: The Cougars start Big West-North League play 1-0. Big game with Chaparral next week.

Bishop Amat 27, Gardena Serra 26: The Lancers escape for a much-needed win in the Mission League.

Crean Lutheran 21, Tustin 7: The Saints take down the Tillers, snapping a four-game winning streak for Tustin.

Notre Dame 28, Chaminade 21: The Knights take advantage of Chaminade playing without its starting QB. Notre Dame is 6-0.

Huntington Beach 24, El Modena 21: Brady Edmunds connects with Dylin Bruce for a game-winning TD.

Oak Hills 34, Serrano 16: The Bulldogs move to 4-2.

Orange 42, El Dorado 14: The Cougars move to 6-0 led by QB Star Thomas.