Top 25 CIF Southern Section Football Scoreboard From Week 6 (League Play)
League play is officially underway ...
Below is a look at how the High School On SI Top 25 teams fared in the CIF Southern Section after Week 6.
THURSDAY, OCT. 1
Corona Centennial 65, Vista Murrieta 14: The Huskies get back into the win column and are 1-0 in league play thanks to four TD passes from QB Jaden Jefferson.
Chaparral 52, Murrieta Valley 14: Dane Weber throws for 200 yards and three TDs, and adds 120 yards running with one TD in his return from injury.
FRIDAY, OCT. 2
Santa Margarita14 , Mater Dei 7: Eagles shutout Mater Dei in final three quarters.
St. John Bosco 40, JSerra 14: Maliq Allen scored four touchdowns.
Sierra Canyon 41, Loyola 0: Trailblazers were up 34-0 at halftime.
Orange Lutheran 56, Servite 21: Lancers start Trinity League play 1-0.
Mission Viejo 42, Edison 14: Diablos take care of business at home.
San Clemente 28, Yorba Linda 0: The Tritons remain unbeaten with an impressive shutout win.
Pacifica/Oxnard 38, Oaks Christian 17: Pacifica bounces back after a loss to Sierra Canyon. Oaks Christian is winless this season.
Palos Verdes 42, LB Millikan 7: No surprise, Sea Kings roll.
Corona del Mar 24, Villa Park 10: CdM remains unbeaten.
Norco 24, Murrieta Mesa 14: The Cougars start Big West-North League play 1-0. Big game with Chaparral next week.
Bishop Amat 27, Gardena Serra 26: The Lancers escape for a much-needed win in the Mission League.
Crean Lutheran 21, Tustin 7: The Saints take down the Tillers, snapping a four-game winning streak for Tustin.
Notre Dame 28, Chaminade 21: The Knights take advantage of Chaminade playing without its starting QB. Notre Dame is 6-0.
Huntington Beach 24, El Modena 21: Brady Edmunds connects with Dylin Bruce for a game-winning TD.
Oak Hills 34, Serrano 16: The Bulldogs move to 4-2.
Orange 42, El Dorado 14: The Cougars move to 6-0 led by QB Star Thomas.
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal