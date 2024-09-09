Top 10 San Diego Section high school football rankings (9/9/24)
The third week of the San Diego Section featured nine wins among teams ranked in the top 10. The lone team to lose was Granite Hills, who entered the week on top of the latest rankings. The Eagles fell to Perry (AZ) 39-21 in Saturday's Honor Bowl game.
SAN DIEGO SECTION LISTS: Top breakout candidates| Top quarterbacks | Top running backs |Top receivers| Top defensive linemen | Top linebackers |Top defensive backs|Top special teams players| Top 20 out-of-section games|Top 25 regular season games
Here are the latest rankings as of September 9, 2024 (rankings released every Monday)
TOP 10 CIF-SDS RANKINGS
1. Lincoln (2-1)
Last week: 2
Lincoln racked up 517 total yards on Friday, crusing past Coronado (NV) in Las Vegas on Friday night. The Hornets will host JSerra this week.
2. Cathedral Catholic (3-0)
Last week: 3
Cathedral Catholic scored all 27 points in the first half on Friday, beating Mountain Pointe (AZ) 27-13 on day one of the Honor Bowl. They'll welcome in St. Ignatius Prep from San Francisco this week.
3. San Marcos (3-0)
Last week: 4
San Marcos scored four first-quarter touchdowns on their way to a 58-14 win over Mater Dei Catholic. They'll host Torrey Pines on Friday.
4. Granite Hills (2-1)
Last week: 1
Granite Hills fell behind Perry (AZ) in Saturday's Honor Bowl and couldn't mount a comeback. The Eagles will host Eastlake on Friday for their home opener.
5. Mission Hills (2-1)
Last week: 5
Mission Hills beat Oceanside 28-14 on Friday, extending their winning streak against the Pirates to six games. They'll head to Perris for a game against Orange Vista this week.
6. La Costa Canyon (3-0)
Last week: 7
La Costa Canyon registered a signature victory on Friday, beating San Clemente 27-17. The Mavericks had four sacks and a pick-six in the win.
7. Mount Miguel (3-0)
Last week: 6
Mount Miguel led 14-0 at halftime on their way to a 35-21 win over La Jolla Country Day. The Matadors will get Bishop's this week before their bye week.
8. Carlsbad (2-1)
Last week: 8
Eli MacNeal tossed six touchdown passes to five different receivers in Thursday's 42-12 win over San Pasqual. Del Norte and Ramona are up next before league play begins.
9. El Camino (2-1)
Last week: 9
El Camino bounced back from last week's loss, scoring on offense, defense and special teams in a 48-12 win over Rancho Buena Vista.
10. La Jolla (3-0)
Last week: 10
La Jolla continued their strong start with a 23-3 win over Madison on Friday night. The Vikings will get their biggest test yet when they head to Rancho Bernardo on Friday.
Five others to watch: Rancho Bernardo, Central, Poway, Del Norte, Oceanside
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.