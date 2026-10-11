Top National Title Contender St. Frances Academy Stunned At Home

One week after pushing IMG Academy to the end, The St. James Academy completed a monumental upset on the national high school football scene Saturday night.

The Strivers used a huge second half rally to knock off St. Frances Academy, 28-20.

The St. James Academy out of Springfield, Virginia lost a narrow 44-42 decision to High School On SI’s No 1 team, IMG Academy, last week, 44-42. They held a slim lead with under a minute to play before allowing the game-winning field goal.

The St. James Academy Completes Upset Of Second-Ranked Team In The Country

This time, they reversed course against St. Frances Academy, the second-ranked team in the most recent High School On SI Top 25 ranking. The rally also helped make up for a 35-point loss to the Panthers out of Baltimore, Maryland from a year ago.

Kash Carter helped get the ball rolling for The St. James Academy with a touchdown to Aveon Cobb just before the half. Carter found Vinnie Hill in the third quarter to make it a three-point game, putting his team ahead with a TD strike to Camden Simmons.

The Strivers feature a roster loaded with future NCAA Division I talent. Hill is committed to Marshall and Simmons to James Madison.

Late Defensive Stop Helps Seal Upset Victory For The Strivers

Kymani Bridge had a key interception to halt a St. James Academy drive in the end zone late in the fourth, as Carter and Hill connected once more on a touchdown pass with just over five minutes to play to seal the upset.

Justin Merriman and Sa’Nir Brooks had early touchdowns for St. Frances Academy, who played Corner Canyon out of Utah for the Overtime Nationals high school football championship a year ago. They won that game, 37-20.

The St. James Academy Puts Its Name In The Running For National Title Contention

After starting the year off with four dominating wins in a row by a combined score of 235-20, they suffered the tough 44-42 setback to IMG Academy.

Now, momentum is back on the side of The St. James Academy. They will close out the 2026 regular season with three scheduled games, including the final two on the road.

They were originally scheduled to play Bishop Gorman in October, but that contest is no longer listed on the schedule for either program.

Last year, The St. James Academy went 8-1 in its first season as a program, with the lone loss coming to St. Frances Academy. They are coached by head coach Darryl Overton.

Thanks to USA Today for information from the game.