Top 15 LA City Section High School Football Rankings, Aug. 30

Week 1 in high school football in Southern California has wrapped up. There were surprise results all over the LA City Section.

Carson keeps its spot at No.1 after beating Dorsey. Marquez and South Gate drop spots after disappointing results.

After Week 1, here are the latest CIF LA City Section football rankings:

TOP 15 RANKINGS, AUG. 30

1. Carson (2-0)

The Colts handled business 31-8 against Dorsey (11) and continued its dominance over City Section opponents. Big test next week for the Colts. | vs Palos Verdes

2. San Pedro (2-0)

San Pedro has impressed two weeks in a row after a convincing 42-28 win against West Torrance on Friday. | vs Westchester

3. Crenshaw (2-0)

Long Beach Jordan was convincingly defeated by Crenshaw 47-13. Freshman athlete Jason Grant Jr. had three interceptions in Week 1 and is a key playmaker for the Cougars. A big City Section matchup looms next week. | at Hamilton (9)

4. Birmingham (0-1)

Birmingham did not play Week 1. | vs Moorpark

5. Garfield (1-0)

Garfield did not play Week 1. | at South El Monte

6. King Drew (0-2)

The Golden Eagles’ offense looked much better in its 46-26 loss to Southern Section program, Culver City. The Defense has been a problem. Sophomore DE Makeo Smith was not cleared to play in Week 1. Makeo will bolster that defense upon return. | vs Gardena

7. Venice (1-1)

Venice had no problem taking down Granada Hills Charter 35-0. Venice has impressed in its opening two games. A litmus test looms next week | at Harvard-Westlake

8. Hamilton (0-1)

The Yankees 48-12 loss to Southern Section Power Gardena Serra was not a surprise to many. The Yankees will take positives from this game and try to bounce back in a big City Section Matchup next week. | vs Crenshaw (3)

9. Banning (2-0)

Banning looked much improved in their 44-0 shutout win against Huntington Park. | at Long Beach Cabrillo

10. Palisades (0-2)

Don’t let the record fool you. The Dolphins have lost both matchups this season on the last play of the game. Palisades impressed in their 29-23 loss to Harvard-Westlake. Freshman LB Silas Marucci and Sophomore RB LJ Stephens are two names bursting onto the scene for Palisades. | at Granada Hills

11. Kennedy (2-0)

Troy Cassidy has his team rolling following their 44-0 victory over Southern Section Pasadena. Junior QB Chaz Rodriguez threw 4 TDS in the first half. | at Canyon

12. South Gate (0-2)

Tough start to the season for the Rams. They lost 49-20 against Los Altos. The tough non-league schedule continues. | at Warren

13. Marquez (1-1)

Marquez was upset 26-12 against Bell. Tough start to the season for the Gladiators after having to come from behind against Verdugo Hills in Week 0 and now an upset defeat in Week 1. | vs Mayfair

14. Dorsey (1-1)

Dorsey falls short against Carson (1) 31-8. The Dons showed good glimpses that should be good confidence boosters for them as they see themselves as a potential Division 1 ‘Darkhorse’. | at Oakland Castlemont

15. University (1-1)

The Wildcats make their debut on the list. They narrowly lost to a very good Brentwood team 16-8. University challenged them all game and will take this game as a confidence booster. | at Santee

DROPPED: El Camino Real (lost to Heritage Christian 35-9)

NEW: University (Lost to Brentwood School 16-8)