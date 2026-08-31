Top Games, Storylines, Predictions for Week 2 in CIF Southern Section Football

Week 0 and Week 1 had juggernaut matchups — Week 2, not so much. But that doesn't mean there aren't some good storylines to keep an eye on this weekend.

Can Crean Lutheran take down a Trinity League program for the first time in program history? And if they do, what does that mean? Does Week 2 have a potential D2 finals preview in it?

Which team wins the day in a battle of great athletes in Tustin and Long Beach Poly? And, can a City Section power knock off another non-City program?

Here is a look at the top games for Week 2, a quick preview of each one, and a predicted winner.

JSerra (1-1) at Crean Lutheran (2-0)

Can Crean Lutheran take down a Trinity League team for the first time in its history? We'll find out Friday night.

Crean Lutheran certainly has a pop-up program feel to it. In 2021, the Saints were 1-9. In 2022, they were 10-2 but in the Division 8 playoffs. Last year, Crean Lutheran went 10-0 in the regular season before bowing out in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs.

All signs point to the Saints being a Division 2 playoff team — or maybe — a Division 1 team? This game could be an indicator of that. Crean Lutheran is loaded with talent, including a trio of Arizona commits in QB Caden Jones, WR Ty Johnson, DB Evan Mack; and impact edge rusher Nasir Walker, who is only a junior.

JSerra is under new coach Hardy Nickerson, who picked up his debut victory last week in a dominating 63-0 win over Long Beach Wilson. The Lions have a built-in pedigree of 'big boy' football while Crean Lutheran is trying to prove it can belong.

This is a BIG step-up game for Crean Lutheran. Until the Saints win a game like this, I'm going to make them earn it.

The pick: JSerra

San Clemente (2-0) at Chaparral (1-1)

A potential Division 2 finals preview? Okay, it's probably too early to say that, but this is a battle of No. 10 and No. 11, respectively, in the latest High School On SI Top 25 CIF Southern Section rankings.

Chaparral is still without star QB Dane Weber (injured), but sophomore Caden Sterba has been stellar in Weber's absence. But is it enough to keep a well-coached Tritons team at bay? San Clemente is hungry after last year's D2 finals loss.

I'll keep is simple: More points favors Chaparral. Less points favors San Clemente.

The pick: San Clemente

Long Beach Poly (1-1) at Tustin (1-1)

There will be great athletes on display in this one, but the team that is more physical and disciplined will win. Long Beach Poly is under a new era with former standout Jackrabbit Travon Patterson at the helm. The Jackrabbits had a nice win over Downey in Week 0, but then lost to Yorba Linda 30-13 last week. This tells me that a sound, technical game can beat Long Beach Poly — even when they have better athletes.

Is Tustin known for its fundamental approach. The answer is no. The Tillers also have big-time playmakers at the skill positions. The x-factor is senior defensive tackle Jeremiah Williams, who had three sacks in Tustin's win this past week over Foothill.

A toss up ...

The pick: Tustin

Palos Verdes (2-0) at Carson (2-0), Thursday

Palos Verdes will be favored in this game because its the more battle-tested CIF Southern Section team, but don't be surprised if Carson messes around and makes it interesting. After the Colts went on the road and beat San Diego Lincoln two weeks ago ... it shows this team is capable with veteran QB Chris Fields at the controls.

If Carson can get this win at home, I'll never doubt coach William Lowe again. But he needs a gameplan for Palos Verdes super playmakers in QB Ryan Rakowski and DB Jalen Flowers.

The pick: Palos Verdes