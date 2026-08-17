Top Games, Storylines, Predictions for Week 0 in CIF Southern Section Football

High school football in the CIF Southern Section is officially here.

Week 0 begins Monday with games kicking off Thursday and Friday, launching the much-anticipated 2026 season.

Here is a look at the top games for Week 0, a quick preview of each one, and a predicted winner.

St. John Bosco at Bishop Gorman

This season opener has national title implications, which is one of many reasons why high school football is so unique. St. John Bosco and Bishop Gorman are No. 1 and 2 in a multitude of national rankings heading into this fall.

The Braves will travel to Las Vegas and start their march toward the program's fourth national title and first since 2022.

The pick: St. John Bosco

Centennial at Servite (Thursday)

Centennial will debut QB Jaden Jefferson and WR Quentin Hale, both transfers from Los Angeles Cathedral. But those aren't the only two, the Huskies also added WR Kennie Leggett and LB Kye Duval from Mater Dei.

Servite is entering a new era with first-year coach Rick Garretson, who graduated from Servite himself in 1974. The Friars return experience on the offensive line and a lot of speed, highlighted by track star Benjamin Harris.

Last year this game was a boat race in favor of Centennial, 42-14. It could be lopsided again.

The pick: Centennial

Sierra Canyon at JSerra

Sierra Canyon could be more talented than last year's team with the addition of highly-touted defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou (from Orange Lutheran). Fakatou, along with Texas-commit Kasi Currie and rising sophomore Stephan Harrison, the Trailblazers defensive line is expected to be scary.

The question for the Trailblazers will be quarterback play. The expected started is senior Demarco Hernandez, who has been waiting his turn.

JSerra will debut new coach Hardy Nickerson, a former longtime NFL linebacker, who will rely on fundamentals and discipline. But will that alone be enough? UCLA commit Godschoice Eboigbodin (DE) is a force that Sierra Canyon will have to keep tabs on.

The pick: Sierra Canyon

Chaparral at Mission Viejo

It feels like it's finally Chaparral's year. All its top players are seniors with multiple years of varsity experience. QB Dane Weber along with wideouts Eli Woodard, Kiko Farinas and Tycen Johnson make up a high-octane passing attack. A Division 2 championship is a very realistic goal for the Pumas in 2026. What better way to start than with a win over Mission Viejo?

The Diablos will debut a fresh face under center in sophomore Brett Burnor. This Mission Viejo team has an experienced offensive line and a great mix of receiving threats that can help Burnor get acclimated to full-time varsity football.

I would like to see Chaparral win the big game first. Last year, it lost to San Clemente, Mission Viejo, Murrieta Valley and Centennial — all of which were step-up games. Have the Pumas developed some pedigree?

The pick: Mission Viejo

Tustin at San Clemente

This game was played in Week 0 last year. Tustin won, 30-17. But here's the difference between the two programs in 2025: San Clemente was the better team by Week 10 — and it's not even close.

Tustin boasts more talent on paper, but can it get better throughout the season?

In 2025, San Clemente ended up in the D2 final. Tustin lost in the second round to Rancho Cucamonga, 45-8.

The pick: San Clemente

Gardena Serra at Palos Verdes

Serra will debut transfer running back AJ McBean, a Stanford-bound workhouse. Palos Verdes will be led by four-year starter at QB, Ryan Rakowski.

Palos Verdes is better equipped to chase a lead if it falls behind. Serra might have a hard time playing catchup if it falls behind too early.

The pick: Palos Verdes