Top 25 California high school football CIF Southern Section rankings (10/12/25)

Carson Palmer and Santa Margarita's defense stuns Mater Dei to climb higher in this week's edition of the Top 25.

Tarek Fattal

Carson Palmer on the sidelines while coach his Santa Margarita football team. / SMCHS Athletics

New rankings will be released every Sunday throughout the season.

TOP 25 RANKINGS

(Rank, team, notes | next opponent)

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0)

The Braves continue to roll. Their last victim was Orange Lutheran, 48-0. | at Santa Margarita

2. SIERRA CANYON (7-0)

Trailblazers beat Chaminade 45-14. QB Laird Finkel getting better each week. | vs. Notre Dame

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1)

Huskies thump Vista Murrieta 63-14. Dominick Catalano threw four TDs. | at Murrieta Valley

4. SANTA MARGARITA (5-2)

The Eagles take down Mater Dei 7-6. The defense rivals Sierra Canyon's as best in California. | vs. St. John Bosco

5. MATER DEI (4-2)

The Monarchs drop after falling to Santa Margarita. | vs. Servite, Saturday

6. MISSION VIEJO (6-1)

The Diablos are coming off a bye week. | vs. San Clemente

7. LOS ALAMITOS (7-0)

Coming off a bye week. | vs Edison at SoFi Stadium, Thursday

8. SERVITE (5-2)

Friars bounce back from last week's loss with a 43-26 win over JSerra. | at Mater Dei, Saturday

9. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-1)

Jeremiah Watson was at it again against Chaparral, running for 247 yards and six TDs on 28 carries in the Nighthawks' 56-42 win. | vs. Corona Centennial

10. LEUZINGER (6-1)

The Olympians take down Palos Verdes at SoFi Stadium 40-14. | vs. Culver City

11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-4)

Lancers finish a trio of games that rivals an NFL slate, losing to Sierra Canyon, Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, respectively. | at JSerra

12. CORONA DEL MAR (6-0)

Sea Kings took down Newport Harbor 21-6. | at Villa Park

13. DAMIEN (6-1)

Spartans take care of business with a 49-31 win over Etiwanda. | vs. Upland, Thursday

14. CHAPARRAL (3-4)

The Pumas fall to Murrieta Valley 56-42. | at Norco

15. SAN JUAN HILLS (5-2)

The Stallions bounce back from last week's loss to CdM with a 41-17 win over Yorba Linda. | at Newport Harbor

16. BEAUMONT (5-2)

Big setback loss against Cajon, 25-22. | vs. Yucaipa

17. PACIFICA/OXNARD (7-0)

The Tritons beat Oaks Christian and St. Bonaventure in back-to-back weeks. | at Camarillo

18. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (3-4)

The Cougars have won two straight, beating Damien and Upland, respectively. | at Ayala, Thursday

19. VISTA MURRIETA (5-2)

Broncos lose big to Corona Centennial. | at Roosevelt

20. DOWNEY (6-1)

The Vikings rout La Mirada 67-7. | at Paramount

21. JSERRA (3-4)

The Lions fall to 0-2 in the Trinity League after this week's loss to Servite. | vs. Orange Lutheran

22. TUSTIN (5-2)

The Tillers win big over Trabuco Hills 41-14. | vs. El Modena

23. SAN CLEMENTE (4-3)

The Tritons are coming off a bye. | at Mission Viejo

24. CREAN LUTHERAN (7-0)

The Saints beat El Dorado 50-7 and make their debut in the Top 25. | vs. La Habra

25. VALENCIA (6-1)

The Vikings roll over Canyon 55-3. | at Golden Valley

