Top 25 California high school football CIF Southern Section rankings (10/12/25)
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0)
The Braves continue to roll. Their last victim was Orange Lutheran, 48-0. | at Santa Margarita
2. SIERRA CANYON (7-0)
Trailblazers beat Chaminade 45-14. QB Laird Finkel getting better each week. | vs. Notre Dame
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1)
Huskies thump Vista Murrieta 63-14. Dominick Catalano threw four TDs. | at Murrieta Valley
4. SANTA MARGARITA (5-2)
The Eagles take down Mater Dei 7-6. The defense rivals Sierra Canyon's as best in California. | vs. St. John Bosco
5. MATER DEI (4-2)
The Monarchs drop after falling to Santa Margarita. | vs. Servite, Saturday
6. MISSION VIEJO (6-1)
The Diablos are coming off a bye week. | vs. San Clemente
7. LOS ALAMITOS (7-0)
Coming off a bye week. | vs Edison at SoFi Stadium, Thursday
8. SERVITE (5-2)
Friars bounce back from last week's loss with a 43-26 win over JSerra. | at Mater Dei, Saturday
9. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-1)
Jeremiah Watson was at it again against Chaparral, running for 247 yards and six TDs on 28 carries in the Nighthawks' 56-42 win. | vs. Corona Centennial
10. LEUZINGER (6-1)
The Olympians take down Palos Verdes at SoFi Stadium 40-14. | vs. Culver City
11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-4)
Lancers finish a trio of games that rivals an NFL slate, losing to Sierra Canyon, Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, respectively. | at JSerra
12. CORONA DEL MAR (6-0)
Sea Kings took down Newport Harbor 21-6. | at Villa Park
13. DAMIEN (6-1)
Spartans take care of business with a 49-31 win over Etiwanda. | vs. Upland, Thursday
14. CHAPARRAL (3-4)
The Pumas fall to Murrieta Valley 56-42. | at Norco
15. SAN JUAN HILLS (5-2)
The Stallions bounce back from last week's loss to CdM with a 41-17 win over Yorba Linda. | at Newport Harbor
16. BEAUMONT (5-2)
Big setback loss against Cajon, 25-22. | vs. Yucaipa
17. PACIFICA/OXNARD (7-0)
The Tritons beat Oaks Christian and St. Bonaventure in back-to-back weeks. | at Camarillo
18. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (3-4)
The Cougars have won two straight, beating Damien and Upland, respectively. | at Ayala, Thursday
19. VISTA MURRIETA (5-2)
Broncos lose big to Corona Centennial. | at Roosevelt
20. DOWNEY (6-1)
The Vikings rout La Mirada 67-7. | at Paramount
21. JSERRA (3-4)
The Lions fall to 0-2 in the Trinity League after this week's loss to Servite. | vs. Orange Lutheran
22. TUSTIN (5-2)
The Tillers win big over Trabuco Hills 41-14. | vs. El Modena
23. SAN CLEMENTE (4-3)
The Tritons are coming off a bye. | at Mission Viejo
24. CREAN LUTHERAN (7-0)
The Saints beat El Dorado 50-7 and make their debut in the Top 25. | vs. La Habra
25. VALENCIA (6-1)
The Vikings roll over Canyon 55-3. | at Golden Valley
