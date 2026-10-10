Top 25 CIF Southern Section Football Scoreboard From Week 7 (League Play)

After the opening week of league play to kick off October, things are starting to take shape after two weeks of league competiton.

Below is a look at how the High School On SI Top 25 teams fared in the CIF Southern Section after Week 7.

THURSDAY, OCT. 8

Mission Viejo 27, Yorba Linda 26: The Diablos escape with a one-point win to improve to 6-1.

FRIDAY, OCT. 9

Santa Margarita 27, Servite 3: The Eagles remain unbeaten at 7-0 ahead of a massive showdown with St. John Bosco.

St. John Bosco 28, Orange Lutheran 14: The Braves take down the Lancers to set up a battle with Santa Margarita.

Sierra Canyon 58, Gardena Serra 0: The Trailblazers roll to another shutout and improve to 7-0.

Corona Centennial 42, Murrieta Valley 20: The Huskies claim to straight wins for the first time this season.

Mater Dei 41, JSerra 7: The Monarchs offense looks its best this season in a rout of the Lions, which helps to avoid a third straight loss. The program hasn't lost three straight since 2011.

San Clemente 40, Los Alamitos 0: The Tritons stay unbeaten with a dominant shutout victory.

Inglewood 26, Palos Verdes 23: Inglewood stuns the Sea Kings in a comeback victory on the road, proving the Sentinels are a legit Division 2 contender.

Corona del Mar 28, Tustin 14: The Sea Kings remain unbeaten at 7-0, and Tustin falls to 0-2 in the Bravo League.

Bishop Amat 28, Chaminade 7: The Lancers put themselves in the driver's seat to take second in the Mission League. Chaminade has been without its starting QB for the last two games.

La Serna 56, La Mirada 19: The Lancers put up 56 points to move to 6-1.

Chaparral 42, Norco 16: The Pumas are 2-0 in Big West-North play. Huge league title game against Centennial on the 23rd.

Crean Lutheran 30, Capistrano Valley 22: The Saints move to 2-0 in the Bravo League.

Newbury Park 21, Pacifica/Oxnard 16: Pacifica/Oxnard is stunned by the Panthers in Newbury Park. You can't overlook the heart of a Joe Smigiel coached team.

Huntington Beach 21, Dana Hills 16: The Oilers move to 2-0 in the Delta League and gives Dana Hills its first loss of the season.

San Jacinto 48, Tahquitz 7: The Tigers stay unbeaten at 7-0.

Orange 53, Segerstrom 7: The Panthers stay unbeaten at 7-0 with a convincing win.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 49, Loyola 21: The Knights are unbeaten ahead of a monster game against Bishop Amat next week at home.

Apple Valley 20, Oak Hills 7: The Bulldogs fall to Apple Valley in Mojave River League play.

Westlake 42, Thousand Oaks 10: The Warriors continue to roll through the Channel League (2-0).