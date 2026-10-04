Top 25 CIF Southern Section High School Football Rankings, Oct. 4
Here are the latest CIF Southern Section Top 25 football rankings from High School On SI.
TOP 25 RANKINGS, OCT. 4
1. Santa Margarita (6-0)
The Eagles' defense had seven sacks in a 14-7 win over Mater Dei in Trinity Leauge opener. | vs. Servite
2. Sierra Canyon (6-0)
The Trailblazers blank Loyola 41-0. | at Gardena Serra
3. St. John Bosco (5-1)
Braves roll JSerra 40-14. | vs. Orange Lutheran
4. Mater Dei (4-2)
Monarchs fall to Santa Margarita 14-7 and drop second straight game. | at JSerra
5. Corona Centennial (3-3)
Huskies get back to .500 with a 65-14 win over Vista Murrieta. | vs. Murrieta Valley
6. Orange Lutheran (3-3)
Lancers take down Servite 56-21. | at St. John Bosco
7. Mission Viejo (5-1)
Diablos start Alpha League play with a 42-7 win over Edison. | at Yorba Linda
8. San Clemente (6-0)
San Clemente shuts out Yorba Linda, 28-0. | at Los Alamitos
9. Pacifica/Oxnard (5-1)
Tritons beat Oaks Christian 38-17. | at Newbury Park
10. Palos Verdes (6-0)
PV dominates Millikan 42-7. Big Bay League game this week. | vs. Inglewood
11. JSerra (4-2)
Lions take their lumps in loss to St. John Bosco, 40-14. | vs. Mater Dei
12. Bishop Amat (5-1)
The Lancers eek out a 27-26 win over Gardena Serra. | vs. Chaminade
13. Norco (5-1)
Cougars beat Murrieta Messa 24-21. | at Chaparral
14. Corona del Mar (6-0)
Sea Kings still unbeaten after victory over Villa Park, 24-10. | vs. Tustin
15. Chaminade (5-1)
The Eagles fall to Notre Dame without starting QB Jeremy Mellalieu. | at Bishop Amat
16. Crean Lutheran (4-2)
Saints beat Tustin 21-7. | vs. Capistrano Valley
17. Chaparral (3-3)
Welcome back QB Dane Weber. Pumas beat Murrieta Valley 52-14. | vs. Norco
18. Tustin (4-2)
The Tillers' three-game win streak is snapped in 21-7 loss to Crean Lutheran. | at Corona del Mar
19. Gardena Serra (3-3)
Edged by Bishop Amat 27-26. | vs. Sierra Canyon
20. Huntington Beach (6-0)
Oilers beat El Modena 24-21. | at Dana Hills
21. Westlake (5-1)
Warriors take down Rio Mesa 34-7. | vs. Thousand Oaks
22. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (6-0)
The Knights make a debut after starting the season 6-0. | at Loyola
23. Oak Hills (4-2)
Bulldogs take care of business against Serrano, 34-16. | at Apple Valley
24. Orange (6-0)
The Panthers beat El Dorado 42-14. | vs. Segerstrom
25. La Serna (5-1)
La Serna debuts after a 27-3 win over Warren. | vs. La Mirada
NEW: Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks; La Serna
DROPPED: Servite; Yorba Linda
- TOP 25 PRESEASON RANKINGS
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, AUG. 23
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, AUG. 30
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, SEPT. 6
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, SEPT. 13
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, SEPT. 20
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, OCT. 4
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal