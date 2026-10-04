Top 25 CIF Southern Section High School Football Rankings, Oct. 4

Here are the latest CIF Southern Section Top 25 football rankings from High School On SI.

TOP 25 RANKINGS, OCT. 4

1. Santa Margarita (6-0)

The Eagles' defense had seven sacks in a 14-7 win over Mater Dei in Trinity Leauge opener. | vs. Servite

2. Sierra Canyon (6-0)

The Trailblazers blank Loyola 41-0. | at Gardena Serra

3. St. John Bosco (5-1)

Braves roll JSerra 40-14. | vs. Orange Lutheran

4. Mater Dei (4-2)

Monarchs fall to Santa Margarita 14-7 and drop second straight game. | at JSerra

5. Corona Centennial (3-3)

Huskies get back to .500 with a 65-14 win over Vista Murrieta. | vs. Murrieta Valley

6. Orange Lutheran (3-3)

Lancers take down Servite 56-21. | at St. John Bosco

7. Mission Viejo (5-1)

Diablos start Alpha League play with a 42-7 win over Edison. | at Yorba Linda

8. San Clemente (6-0)

San Clemente shuts out Yorba Linda, 28-0. | at Los Alamitos

9. Pacifica/Oxnard (5-1)

Tritons beat Oaks Christian 38-17. | at Newbury Park

10. Palos Verdes (6-0)

PV dominates Millikan 42-7. Big Bay League game this week. | vs. Inglewood

11. JSerra (4-2)

Lions take their lumps in loss to St. John Bosco, 40-14. | vs. Mater Dei

12. Bishop Amat (5-1)

The Lancers eek out a 27-26 win over Gardena Serra. | vs. Chaminade

13. Norco (5-1)

Cougars beat Murrieta Messa 24-21. | at Chaparral

14. Corona del Mar (6-0)

Sea Kings still unbeaten after victory over Villa Park, 24-10. | vs. Tustin

15. Chaminade (5-1)

The Eagles fall to Notre Dame without starting QB Jeremy Mellalieu. | at Bishop Amat

16. Crean Lutheran (4-2)

Saints beat Tustin 21-7. | vs. Capistrano Valley

17. Chaparral (3-3)

Welcome back QB Dane Weber. Pumas beat Murrieta Valley 52-14. | vs. Norco

18. Tustin (4-2)

The Tillers' three-game win streak is snapped in 21-7 loss to Crean Lutheran. | at Corona del Mar

19. Gardena Serra (3-3)

Edged by Bishop Amat 27-26. | vs. Sierra Canyon

20. Huntington Beach (6-0)

Oilers beat El Modena 24-21. | at Dana Hills

21. Westlake (5-1)

Warriors take down Rio Mesa 34-7. | vs. Thousand Oaks

22. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (6-0)

The Knights make a debut after starting the season 6-0. | at Loyola

23. Oak Hills (4-2)

Bulldogs take care of business against Serrano, 34-16. | at Apple Valley

24. Orange (6-0)

The Panthers beat El Dorado 42-14. | vs. Segerstrom

25. La Serna (5-1)

La Serna debuts after a 27-3 win over Warren. | vs. La Mirada

NEW: Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks; La Serna

DROPPED: Servite; Yorba Linda