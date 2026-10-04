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Top 25 CIF Southern Section High School Football Rankings, Oct. 4

The latest Top 25 rankings after Week 6 action in the CIF Southern Section.
Tarek Fattal|
Corona Centennial's Jaden Jefferson sprinting in a game against De La Salle on September 26, 2026.
Corona Centennial's Jaden Jefferson sprinting in a game against De La Salle on September 26, 2026. | Greg Jungferman

Here are the latest CIF Southern Section Top 25 football rankings from High School On SI.

TOP 25 RANKINGS, OCT. 4

1. Santa Margarita (6-0)

The Eagles' defense had seven sacks in a 14-7 win over Mater Dei in Trinity Leauge opener. | vs. Servite

2. Sierra Canyon (6-0)

The Trailblazers blank Loyola 41-0. | at Gardena Serra

3. St. John Bosco (5-1)

Braves roll JSerra 40-14. | vs. Orange Lutheran

4. Mater Dei (4-2)

Monarchs fall to Santa Margarita 14-7 and drop second straight game. | at JSerra

5. Corona Centennial (3-3)

Huskies get back to .500 with a 65-14 win over Vista Murrieta. | vs. Murrieta Valley

6. Orange Lutheran (3-3)

Lancers take down Servite 56-21. | at St. John Bosco

7. Mission Viejo (5-1)

Diablos start Alpha League play with a 42-7 win over Edison. | at Yorba Linda

8. San Clemente (6-0)

San Clemente shuts out Yorba Linda, 28-0. | at Los Alamitos

9. Pacifica/Oxnard (5-1)

Tritons beat Oaks Christian 38-17. | at Newbury Park

10. Palos Verdes (6-0)

PV dominates Millikan 42-7. Big Bay League game this week. | vs. Inglewood

11. JSerra (4-2)

Lions take their lumps in loss to St. John Bosco, 40-14. | vs. Mater Dei

12. Bishop Amat (5-1)

The Lancers eek out a 27-26 win over Gardena Serra. | vs. Chaminade

13. Norco (5-1)

Cougars beat Murrieta Messa 24-21. | at Chaparral

14. Corona del Mar (6-0)

Sea Kings still unbeaten after victory over Villa Park, 24-10. | vs. Tustin

15. Chaminade (5-1)

The Eagles fall to Notre Dame without starting QB Jeremy Mellalieu. | at Bishop Amat

16. Crean Lutheran (4-2)

Saints beat Tustin 21-7. | vs. Capistrano Valley

17. Chaparral (3-3)

Welcome back QB Dane Weber. Pumas beat Murrieta Valley 52-14. | vs. Norco

18. Tustin (4-2)

The Tillers' three-game win streak is snapped in 21-7 loss to Crean Lutheran. | at Corona del Mar

19. Gardena Serra (3-3)

Edged by Bishop Amat 27-26. | vs. Sierra Canyon

20. Huntington Beach (6-0)

Oilers beat El Modena 24-21. | at Dana Hills

21. Westlake (5-1)

Warriors take down Rio Mesa 34-7. | vs. Thousand Oaks

22. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (6-0)

The Knights make a debut after starting the season 6-0. | at Loyola

23. Oak Hills (4-2)

Bulldogs take care of business against Serrano, 34-16. | at Apple Valley

24. Orange (6-0)

The Panthers beat El Dorado 42-14. | vs. Segerstrom

25. La Serna (5-1)

La Serna debuts after a 27-3 win over Warren. | vs. La Mirada

NEW: Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks; La Serna
DROPPED: Servite; Yorba Linda

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Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

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