Top California Basketball Prospect Teams Up With 5-Star Guard in Los Angeles

King Rachal, a 2027 prospect on the rise, has completed a transfer from DNA Prep to Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks, according to Notre Dame coach Matt Sargeant.

Sargeant told High School On SI that Rachal was on campus for the first time Thursday.

Rachal is a 6-foot-7 senior small forward with offers to USC, Oregon, San Diego State and Arizona State, among others. He has 16 total offers, according to 247Sports. Rachal is touted as one of the top prospects in California — ranked the No. 2 prospect in California on 247Sports and No. 5 on On3.

HOOPS: King Rachal, a 6-foot-7 wing, has checked in at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks, coach Matt Sargeant confirms.



Rachal is a 4-star prospect previously at DNA Prep. On3 has Rachal ranked the No. 5 prospect in CA.



A nice addition on the perimeter with 5-star NaVorro Bowman Jr. — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) August 13, 2026

RACHAL ADDS TO TALENTED PERIMETER

The move makes Notre Dame much more dynamic on the perimeter. Rachal will team up with 5-star guard NaVorro Bowman Jr., who is one of the best point guards in the country as well as do-it-all wing Josiah Nance, who is 6-foot-5 and ranked among the top 10 prospects in the Golden State.

Bowman was named the Mission League MVP as a junior after averaging 22.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Nance tallied 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists last year before having a monster summer that's garnered him 18 offers, including USC, Virginia Tech, Washington, Oregon State, Illinois and Villanova.

Rachal's transfer creates a more talented pool of players in the Mission League, which is arguably the most competitive high school basketball league in the country with defending champion Sierra Canyon, Harvard-Westlake, Crespi, Loyola, St. Francis, Alemany and Chaminade.

TOP PLAYERS THAT'VE PLAYED AT NDSO RECENTLY

Notre Dame has been a top-tier program in California the last handful of years. The jump to the Open Division level came in 2022 with Ben Shtolzberg, Dusty Stromer and Lino Mark. In the following yeas including stars like Mercy Miller and Caleb Foster.

Then in the 2024-25 season, Tyran Stokes — the No. 1 ranked player in the country — checked in and led the Knights to the CIF Southern Section Open Division final and CIF State Open Division regional championship game. Notre Dame lost both games to powerhouse Eastvale Roosevelt, led by recent lottery pick Brayden Burries.

Stokes ended up withdrawing from the school the following school year as a senior just a couple weeks before the 2025-26 season started. (STORY)

The 2026-27 edition of Notre Dame Sherman Oaks will boast Bowman, Nance and Rachal, which will be expected to qualify for the Open Division playoffs in February.