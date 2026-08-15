USC Commit Honor Fa’alave-Johnson Gives Back With Back-to-School Event for 400 San Diego Kids

USC football commit Honor Fa’alave-Johnson has made a name for himself with his speed on the football field. The Cathedral Catholic Class of 2027 standout recently used his growing profile to make an impact away from it.

Fa’alave-Johnson hosted a back-to-school giveaway in San Diego that helped more than 400 local children prepare for the new school year.

Children ranging in age from 5 to 16 received Adidas backpacks filled with school supplies, including Crayola products, glue, scissors, rulers and other classroom necessities.

More Than 400 Backpacks Distributed

The event offered families more than backpacks and school supplies.

Chick-fil-A meals were provided to children, while Kona Ice served free shaved ice. Local San Diego barbers volunteered to provide free haircuts. Together, the backpacks, food and haircuts turned the giveaway into a full back-to-school event for children and families.

For Fa’alave-Johnson, the opportunity to help was especially meaningful.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I’m blessed to be in this position!”

Fa’alave-Johnson Uses Growing Platform to Give Back

Fa’alave-Johnson is already attracting significant attention for what he can do on the football field, but the event gave him an opportunity to use that attention to benefit his community.

The USC commit has emerged as one of the top players in the Class of 2027 and is known particularly for his speed. His commitment to the Trojans represents the next step in a promising football career.

For one day, however, recruiting and football took a back seat.

More than 400 children left the event with new backpacks and school supplies, while many also received meals and haircuts as they prepared to return to school.

Making an Impact Before His College Career Begins

Fa’alave-Johnson still has another high school football season ahead before beginning his college career at USC, but the back-to-school event demonstrated how prominent high school athletes can use their platforms to make a difference in their communities.

For the children who attended, Fa’alave-Johnson wasn't simply a highly recruited football player. He was a local athlete willing to give his time and resources to help them start the school year on a positive note.

And while his speed has helped Fa’alave-Johnson gain attention on the football field, his latest contribution in San Diego had nothing to do with how fast he could run.