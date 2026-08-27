Vote: Who is the CIF Southern Section High School Volleyball Player of the Week for Aug. 11-23?

The California high school volleyball season saw a few season-best performances and tough five-set victories. So now it is time to vote for the first edition of the player of the week.

Who is the CIF Southern Section player of the week?

Each week, High School On SI highlights the top performers from across the CIF Southern Section and allow fans to vote for the California High School Volleyball Player of the Week.

This week's nominees are based on performances from Aug. 11-23. Voting will remain open through Sunday, Aug. 30, at 11.59 p.m. PT. Scroll to the bottom of the page to cast your vote. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

To nominate an athlete, email Edith Noriega at noriega0101@gmail.com

CIF SOUTHERN SECTION HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Elle Howie, Bonita

Howie led the way with 17 kills in Bonita's four-set victory over St. Lucy's.

Westley Matavao, Mater Dei

The UCLA commit tallied 16 kills and 19 digs - a season high - in a five-set win over Harvard-Westlake.

Jael Moore, King

Moore dished out 58 kills and 10 kills over the span of nine matches played for the Wolves.

Lucky Fasavalu, Sierra Canyon

Jefffies helped her team go 10-0 last week. She recorded a season-high 26 assists on Aug. 15 against Cornerstone Christian and then added another 24 on Aug. 15 in a win over Harvard-Westlake and 22 in a three-set win over West Ranch on Aug. 20.

Brooklyn Pierce, Temecula Prep

Pierce is averaging 8.5 assists per set. During a 3-1 loss over Classical Academy on Aug. 20, Pierce recorded 33 assists — her third match with 30 or more assists this season.

Airyss Celestine, Murrieta Mesa

The Rams defeated Classical Academy 2-1 on Aug. 22 with the senior totaling a season-high 16 kills.

Addisyn Ellis, Santiago

The 6-foot-1 senior has helped Santiago to a 3-1 start this season. She has recorded 70 kills and 43 digs in four matches.

Chasiah Omoregie, Saugus

The sophomore is averaging 8.1 assists this season. In the last six matches, Omoregie totaled 67 assists, 15 digs and eight kills to give Saugus a 10-2-1 start to the season.

Marley Tuliau, Tahquitz

Tuliau recorded a season-high 15 kills and 10 digs in Tahquitz's 3-0 win over Moreno Valley on Aug. 21.

Kaitlin Nguyen, South Pasadena

The freshman tallied 29 assists in the in four matches for the Tigers.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.