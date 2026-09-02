Vote: Who Should Be the High School On SI SoCal Girls Athlete of the Week? (Aug. 24-29)



Southern California is known for its hotbed of high school sports talent. The CIF Southern, San Diego and LA City Sections provide thousands of future college athletes, hundreds of professional athletes, and dozens of future Olympians.

The region might be known for its football, basketball and baseball, but it's among the nation's best in niche sports like water polo, volleyball, and soccer — the list goes on.

Each week, High School On SI will put the previous week's top performers to a vote which allows fans, communities and supporters to choose which player is deserving of Athlete of the Week honors.

Here are the nominations for girls athlete of the week for action between Monday, August 24 and Saturday, August 29.

GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Maliyah Estrada, Western Christian, Flag

Estrada had two big time games this past week, throwing for three TDs in a win over Upland and then throwing for nearly 300 yards in a win over La Serna. She didn't throw an interception in 68 passing attempts.

Amerie Verduzco, Bonita, Flag

Verduzco has anchored Bonita to a 13-1 start this season. This past week she threw six touchdowns in a win over Rancho Cucamonga then threw two more TDs in a victory over Bishop Amat.

Shamiah Gibson, Compton, Flag

Gibson totaled six touchdowns in two wins over Centennial and Hawthorne this past week. She also added an interception.

Addie Eroen, Palos Verdes, Flag

Eroen was named MVP of the LA City Flag Football Classic after anchoring PV to the tournament championship with a win over Carson in the final, 37-12.

Scarlett Guyser, Newport Harbor, Flag

Guyser tossed for a combined 357 yards and five touchdowns in wins over Woodbridge and Edison last week.

Makena Cook, Sierra Canyon, Flag

Cook made a statement in Sierra Canyon's home opener, throwing for seven touchdowns on 18 of 24 passing with 283 yards in a 53-0 victory over Alemany.

Kristen Currie, Moorpark, Volleyball

Currie was stellar in two matches last week, tallying 12 kills, 13 digs and six aces in a win over Agoura. Then added eight kills and two aces in a win over El Camino Real. Both matches were in sweeping fashion.

Amanda Peng, Rancho Bernardo, Golf

Peng won the Longhorn Open thanks to a birdie to polish off a playoff bout after being tied at 68 with Canyon Crest Academy's Stella Yoon.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.