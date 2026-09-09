Vote: Who Should Be the High School On SI SoCal Boys Athlete of the Week? (Aug. 31-Sept. 5)

Southern California is known for its hotbed of high school sports talent. The CIF Southern, San Diego and LA City Sections provide thousands of future college athletes, hundreds of professional athletes, and dozens of future Olympians.

The region might be known for its football, basketball and baseball, but it's among the nation's best in niche sports like water polo, volleyball, and soccer — the list goes on.

Each week, High School On SI will put the previous week's top performers to a vote which allows fans, communities and supporters to choose which player is deserving of Athlete of the Week honors.

Here are the nominations for boys athlete of the week for action between Monday, August 31 and Saturday, September 5.

LAST WEEK'S WINNER

Congratulations to last week's SoCal Boys Athlete of the Week, Trevor Vaivao of Ocean View High. Vaivao ran for 192 yards and four TDs on just 11 carries in Ocean View High's 43-20 win over Peninsula.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 23. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

BOYS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

August Singer, San Marcos, Cross Country

Singer won the Scary Dairy Invite in 15 minutes, 32.1 seconds on Saturday in Camarillo. His finishing time was 20 seconds better than the second-place finisher.

George Collins, La Costa Canyon, Football

Collins tallied 13 tackles, a sack, a pair of interceptions and a defensive touchdown in La Costa Canyon's win over Del Norte.

Tristan Savage, Ventura, Football

Savage was exactly that on Friday night in the Cougars win over Lakewood. He ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns while adding seven receptions for 97 yards and a score.

Chase Watkins, Downey, Football

The standout sophomore threw for 221 yards on an efficient 11 of 13 passing with two touchdowns in Downey's big win over Millikan. He also tacked on a rushing TD.

Oscar Lopez, Arroyo, Football

Another standout sophomore on this list of candidates. Lopez threw for 268 yards and five scores in a win over Katella.

Rocky Martinez, Redondo Union, Football

Martinez set a school record with 306 yards rushing and a touchdown in Redondo Union's win over Culver City. He broke Kevin Ellison's record of 303 yards in 2004. Ellison's brother, Keith, is the current head coach at RU.

Elijah Medina, Redlands East Valley, Cross Country

Medina finished in first place at the Sundown Showdown sweepstakes in Temecula, running the 3-mile race in 14.21. He beat the second-place finisher by 16 seconds.

Kane Casani, Loyola, Football

Casani was everywhere on defense for the Cubs in this pas week's win over Mira Costa. He recorded three sacks and had double-digit tackles.